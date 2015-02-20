Renovation and Refurbishment: Fabulous brick home

With its leafy streets, easy access to central London and riverside location, Chiswick is a hugely popular district of West London. Being just 30 minutes from central London and within easy access to the countryside means Chiswick is favoured by couples, singles and families alike.

This beautiful detached family home is typical of the many Victorian and Edwardian homes that make up Chiswick and its surrounds. While the exterior is subdued and unobtrusive, the interior is grand and stately. London architects Coupdeville were commissioned to refurbish the home for its owners, as well as adding small extensions to the roof and side. The result is a family home of modern fittings, with a number of classical elements.

Let's take a look around…