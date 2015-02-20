Renovation and Refurbishment: Fabulous brick home

With its leafy streets, easy access to central London and riverside location, Chiswick is a hugely popular district of West London. Being just 30 minutes from central London and within easy access to the countryside means Chiswick is favoured by couples, singles and families alike.
This beautiful detached family home is typical of the many Victorian and Edwardian homes that make up Chiswick and its surrounds. While the exterior is subdued and unobtrusive, the interior is grand and stately. London architects Coupdeville were commissioned to refurbish the home for its owners, as well as adding small extensions to the roof and side. The result is a family home of modern fittings, with a number of classical elements.
Let's take a look around…
With many highly regarded schools close by, its two tubes stations and fast links from the M4 out of Greater London, Chiswick is very popular with young families.
The spacious two level home retains the classic brick look that characterises buildings of the era.
The super sleek kitchen oozes elegance, with only a timeless neutral colour palette, highlighted by quality fittings and details.
The rear of the home invites the view of the rear garden inside through large windows and a new addition in the roof provides even more natural light.
A spacious and breezy kitchen is no doubt the wish of all homeowners and this seems to be the perfect rendition of an idyllic family kitchen.
A modern hob hides in the ceiling, hovering above the gas stove upon the kitchen island. The crisp and clean look of the kitchen is achieved by hiding several appliances behind the cupboard doors.
Moving into the lounge, a more classical style is clearly evident. Parquet floors are some of the most stylish, especially in the herringbone pattern we see here. With a dark stained parquet floor, high ceilings, tall windows and classical style furniture, this room is as stylish as the kitchen yet in a completely different way.
Look closely and you will notice two fireplaces, indicating a wall has been removed at some stage, creating one huge living space. Modern downlights illuminate the room, while the cornices are highlighted by lights that circle the perimeter of the room, adding a modern element to a time-honoured design.
A dignified, neutral colour palette continues into the bedroom and also features a fireplace—a nice touch that is only offered by older homes.
There is nothing more satisfying than seeing two very different design schemes bought together in perfect harmony. Many interior designers try mixing styles but fail, yet this home finds the perfect balance between old and new.
When the classic, dark timber door is opened, a modern bathroom is presented. The waterfall shower hangs from the roof and, while they appear to put out much more water than conventional showerheads, their modern design means they are actually more water efficient than older, smaller showerheads.
Frameless mirrors are beginning to appear in bathroom renovations more and more and, with a clean design such as this mirror, it's easy to see why.
Turning to view the bathroom from the opposite angle, you can see the sheer size of the room. A fireplace is also present, indicated this room has been converted. As with the lounge, we love the contrast between old and new in the ceilings, with LED lighting and detailed cornices pairing perfectly.
