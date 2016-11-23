​Which paint colour is perfect for your Zodiac sign?

Got a favourite colour? Most of us do; just opening that wardrobe door or taking a look around the living room can give you a pretty good idea of what tones jump out more than others. The colour that you fancy tends to sneak into your home furnishing via scatter cushions, wall art, rugs, shirts, etc.
However, sometimes picking a colour can lead to hitting a brick wall, especially when you have to paint an entire wall or style up an entire room. Which tone would look perfect? Which hue was meant for you?
If you’re struggling with the answer, refrain from phoning up an interior designer (for now, at least) and perhaps look towards your horoscope for some guidance…
Born under the sign of the Aries, you are confident, dynamic, and a little adventurous. Although many people think of pink as a girly colour, you know that it’s a strong, bold, and perfectly grown-up hue in its own right.
Like you, pink holds its own space.
Even though some may call you stubborn, you know it’s just because of your strong point of view you have on… everything.
It’s the Taurus in you. Your appreciation for beauty and luxury makes you ride the trend wave, which is why black suits you perfectly – it’s just as timeless and bold as you are.
Seeing as the Gemini personality is lively, adaptable, and so sociable, it goes perfect with sunny yellows. Besides, yellow is a flexible hue – those accessorising options are pretty much endless, which suits your easily-bored side.
The Cancer is known as the homebody of the star signs, a sensitive soul that is (almost) loyal to a fault. And for your nurturing side we’ve picked light blue that helps you recharge, while also inspiring that strong creative streak of yours.
One can always count on a Leo when it comes to drama – but we mean this in a good way! The lion of the Zodiac spices everyone’s lives up by inspiring them with their statement-making style and star presence.
Thus, purple for you: the colour of royalty.
Congratulations on actually being able to see the difference between 20 shades of cream. As you are meticulous and intelligent, you also have a practical side that makes a neutral choice a wise one indeed.
Others may describe you as “tough, yet fair”. You have strong personal convictions, but also a softer side that appreciates beauty in all its forms – perfect balance!
And since shades of green represent harmony, it’s the ideal colour choice for the Libra.
As a Scorpio, you are passionate and go whole-heartedly into everything you tackle. Red suits this aspect of your personality, but also represents your ability to commit to a choice – your “gut feeling” is almost always spot on.
You’re the philosopher among your group of friends – and Zodiac stars.
The Sagittarius is known for his well-thought words of wisdom, and even though he can be a high-energy individual, he chooses chocolate brown to both match his intensity and achieve calmness.
The Capricorn believes that good things come to those who wait; this star sign is reserved, patient, hard-working, and always plans ahead.
Grey is the ideal colour choice – it’s hard to get right, but we know you can sift through a bunch of different hues and find the perfect one.
The tastes of the Aquarius trend towards the eclectic and unusual. As you are friendly yet fiercely independent, you are truly an original, always seeing the virtues of the things others shy away from – like orange!
This citrus tone is just as unique as you are, so embrace it.
Imaginative, sensitive, and very compassionate, Pisces is a true water sign. Like Cancer, you gravitate towards blues as they have a calming effect on you.
However, your choice of blue tends to be a bit darker and cosier, which recedes into the background and keeps your mind free from distraction.
Did the stars get it right? Let’s see how they feel about your choice of house: Use your star sign to choose a home.