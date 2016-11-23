​Which paint colour is perfect for your Zodiac sign?

Got a favourite colour? Most of us do; just opening that wardrobe door or taking a look around the living room can give you a pretty good idea of what tones jump out more than others. The colour that you fancy tends to sneak into your home furnishing via scatter cushions, wall art, rugs, shirts, etc.

However, sometimes picking a colour can lead to hitting a brick wall, especially when you have to paint an entire wall or style up an entire room. Which tone would look perfect? Which hue was meant for you?

If you’re struggling with the answer, refrain from phoning up an interior designer (for now, at least) and perhaps look towards your horoscope for some guidance…