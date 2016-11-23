Your browser is out-of-date.

​Which paint colour is perfect for your Zodiac sign?

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Chelsea Kitchen, Lewis Alderson Lewis Alderson KitchenTables & chairs
Loading admin actions …

Got a favourite colour? Most of us do; just opening that wardrobe door or taking a look around the living room can give you a pretty good idea of what tones jump out more than others. The colour that you fancy tends to sneak into your home furnishing via scatter cushions, wall art, rugs, shirts, etc. 

However, sometimes picking a colour can lead to hitting a brick wall, especially when you have to paint an entire wall or style up an entire room. Which tone would look perfect? Which hue was meant for you?

If you’re struggling with the answer, refrain from phoning up an interior designer (for now, at least) and perhaps look towards your horoscope for some guidance…

1. Aries: Pink

Проект квартиры-студии в Москве, Инна Михайская Инна Михайская Modern style bedroom Pink
Инна Михайская

Инна Михайская
Инна Михайская
Инна Михайская

Born under the sign of the Aries, you are confident, dynamic, and a little adventurous. Although many people think of pink as a girly colour, you know that it’s a strong, bold, and perfectly grown-up hue in its own right.

Like you, pink holds its own space.

2. Taurus: Black

Luxury Bathroom Studio Hooton Modern bathroom
Studio Hooton

Luxury Bathroom

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

Even though some may call you stubborn, you know it’s just because of your strong point of view you have on… everything. 

It’s the Taurus in you. Your appreciation for beauty and luxury makes you ride the trend wave, which is why black suits you perfectly – it’s just as timeless and bold as you are.

3. Gemini: Yellow

Room Seven Wallpaper ref 2000145, Paper Moon Paper Moon Walls & flooringWallpaper
Paper Moon

Room Seven Wallpaper ref 2000145

Paper Moon
Paper Moon
Paper Moon

Seeing as the Gemini personality is lively, adaptable, and so sociable, it goes perfect with sunny yellows. Besides, yellow is a flexible hue – those accessorising options are pretty much endless, which suits your easily-bored side.

4. Cancer: Light blue

Dresser & Breakfast Table with Bench Seating. Dresser painted in Downpipe by Farrow & Ball. Lewis Alderson KitchenTables & chairs
Lewis Alderson

Dresser & Breakfast Table with Bench Seating. Dresser painted in Downpipe by Farrow & Ball.

Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson
Lewis Alderson

The Cancer is known as the homebody of the star signs, a sensitive soul that is (almost) loyal to a fault. And for your nurturing side we’ve picked light blue that helps you recharge, while also inspiring that strong creative streak of yours.

5. Leo: Purple

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern bathroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

One can always count on a Leo when it comes to drama – but we mean this in a good way! The lion of the Zodiac spices everyone’s lives up by inspiring them with their statement-making style and star presence.

Thus, purple for you: the colour of royalty.

6. Virgo: Cream

The Cow Shed Barn Conversion Kitchen in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow Classic style kitchen
in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow

The Cow Shed Barn Conversion Kitchen

in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow
in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow
in-toto Kitchens Design Studio Marlow

Congratulations on actually being able to see the difference between 20 shades of cream. As you are meticulous and intelligent, you also have a practical side that makes a neutral choice a wise one indeed.

7. Libra: Green

Sicht- und Sonnenschutz, Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Peer Steinbach—Raumaustattermeister mit Stil

Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil
Peer Steinbach—Raumaustattermeister mit Stil
Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil

Others may describe you as “tough, yet fair”. You have strong personal convictions, but also a softer side that appreciates beauty in all its forms – perfect balance! 

And since shades of green represent harmony, it’s the ideal colour choice for the Libra.

8. Scorpio: Red

homify Modern kitchen Red
homify

homify
homify
homify

As a Scorpio, you are passionate and go whole-heartedly into everything you tackle. Red suits this aspect of your personality, but also represents your ability to commit to a choice – your “gut feeling” is almost always spot on.

9. Sagittarius: Chocolate

A Stunning Master Bedroom with White Floral Wall Mural & Lime Edge Rug Design by Deborah Ltd Modern style bedroom
Design by Deborah Ltd

A Stunning Master Bedroom with White Floral Wall Mural & Lime Edge Rug

Design by Deborah Ltd
Design by Deborah Ltd
Design by Deborah Ltd

You’re the philosopher among your group of friends – and Zodiac stars. 

The Sagittarius is known for his well-thought words of wisdom, and even though he can be a high-energy individual, he chooses chocolate brown to both match his intensity and achieve calmness.

10. Capricorn: Grey

Mieszkanie w szarości , Grey shade interiors Grey shade interiors Eclectic style living room
Grey shade interiors

Grey shade interiors
Grey shade interiors
Grey shade interiors

The Capricorn believes that good things come to those who wait; this star sign is reserved, patient, hard-working, and always plans ahead.

Grey is the ideal colour choice – it’s hard to get right, but we know you can sift through a bunch of different hues and find the perfect one.

11. Aquarius: Orange

Striking Kitchen Cabinetry Craigie Woodworks Modern kitchen Engineered Wood Orange Bright Orange,'
Craigie Woodworks

Striking Kitchen Cabinetry

Craigie Woodworks
Craigie Woodworks
Craigie Woodworks

The tastes of the Aquarius trend towards the eclectic and unusual. As you are friendly yet fiercely independent, you are truly an original, always seeing the virtues of the things others shy away from – like orange!

This citrus tone is just as unique as you are, so embrace it.

12. Pisces: Blue

SS16 Style Guide - Coastal Elegance - Bedroom LuxDeco Country style bedroom Blue bedroom,blue
LuxDeco

SS16 Style Guide—Coastal Elegance—Bedroom

LuxDeco
LuxDeco
LuxDeco

Imaginative, sensitive, and very compassionate, Pisces is a true water sign. Like Cancer, you gravitate towards blues as they have a calming effect on you. 

However, your choice of blue tends to be a bit darker and cosier, which recedes into the background and keeps your mind free from distraction.

Did the stars get it right? Let’s see how they feel about your choice of house: Use your star sign to choose a home.

Does your star sign match up with your paint colour?

