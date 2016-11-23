Super cosy modern family home

What goes through your mind when hearing the words “farm house”? A rural run-down? Lack of style? Well, today’s discovery here on homify 360° knows the charm associated with a farmhouse-type design, but cleverly avoided the run-down look by opting for a more chic finish and interiors.
Located in Bialystok, Poland, and courtesy of architectural geniuses Domy w Stylu, this classic abode takes on a strong urban character while still committing to a cottage-like appearance. In addition, it treats us to some contrasting textures of wood, glass and marble, wide open spaces, contemporary furniture, and sleek colour schemes with just the right amount of vibrant touches.
Let’s take a look!
The charming and appealing look of this classic abode has led to us coming up with a new term for this type of style: farmhouse chic, which we think fits this design perfectly.
That slanting A-shape look of the front façade’s pitched roof, along with the terracotta roof shingles and select timber beams, makes it look like this farmhouse was picked up in some rural area and simply dropped into a modern suburb – after undergoing a stylish clean-up, of course.
Notice the fabulous curvy design of the driveway; a very chic take on the classic yellow brick road.
Embracing us in a wide open-plan hug, the entryway immediately leads us to the living room, dining area, and kitchen.
A strong monochrome palette takes control of the colour scheme, brightening up the space even further thanks to various natural- and artificial lighting sources, as well as that glossy marble floor.
Various pops of colours, like yellows and greens, ensure a bit of playful charm, although the undertone of this interior is undoubtedly lavish and glamorous.
Even though minimum accents have been used for the living room, it still flaunts a luxurious look thanks to the strong design elements.
An L-shaped sofa in bold charcoal announces the focal point of the space, while a light-hued coffee table, along with canary-yellow cushions, tip the colour scales back in the favour of a lighter and more airy feel.
Rather than sticking to a regular layout where everything is set against one wall, this bathroom opted for placing its fixtures and fittings as it pleases, creating a fine balance that is also quite striking.
The designers definitely committed to storage, yet didn’t overlook the aesthetic quality of the space: notice those curvy shapes framing the mirror, the selection of mini plants, as well as the floor- and wall tiles adding some light pattern into the room.
The beautiful staircase, which becomes a focal piece rather than just a transportation method to the next floor, lies in the same hallway as the front entrance. This staircase enjoys a fantastic view of the lush garden outside, and thanks to its open-riser design, doesn’t do anything to make the interior seem cluttered or cramped.
Don’t you just love the contrast achieved by combining raw timber with elegant marble and clear glass?
Thanks to the house’s contouring and layering in its design and structure, quite a few corners resemble this intricately shaped one at the staircase. The timber steps wind to a linear stop at a landing before taking a sharp turn right to continue upwards, where the more private areas of the house are situated.
Notice how lighting (both wall sconces and dangling fixtures) contributes to the décor element, almost becoming art pieces in themselves as they light up the staircase and the surrounding space.
Most definitely not the interior look one would expect from a farmhouse-style home, right?
