Super cosy modern family home

What goes through your mind when hearing the words “farm house”? A rural run-down? Lack of style? Well, today’s discovery here on homify 360° knows the charm associated with a farmhouse-type design, but cleverly avoided the run-down look by opting for a more chic finish and interiors.

Located in Bialystok, Poland, and courtesy of architectural geniuses Domy w Stylu, this classic abode takes on a strong urban character while still committing to a cottage-like appearance. In addition, it treats us to some contrasting textures of wood, glass and marble, wide open spaces, contemporary furniture, and sleek colour schemes with just the right amount of vibrant touches.

Let’s take a look!