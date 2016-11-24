Incredible kitchens smaller than 12 m²

Pity the poor fool who still believes that the kitchen is for cooking and cleaning and nothing more – what a sad and drab life they must lead.

But enough of that, for here on homify we only tend to focus on the positive, and even though today’s kitchen layouts are all what you would call “modest in size” (the fancy term for “very very small”), they pack a big positive punch in terms of both style and practicality.

So don’t be concerned if your kitchen back home is on the small side, because these six examples (all way under 12 m²) are going to give you some tips regarding storage- and display areas to achieve not only a beautiful look, but also a smart one!