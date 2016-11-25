Your browser is out-of-date.

30 photos of fantastic modern homes (to inspire you!)

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
How do you fancy a lovely big dose of home design inspiration to start your day? You do? Well, then you're in luck as we've pulled together 30 brilliant snapshots of modern living rooms that we know you'll love and want to copy.

All were curated by talented interior designers so you can feel safe in the knowledge that any aspect you want to emulate has the professional seal of approval.

What are we waiting for? Let's start looking!

1. A mix of modern and old-fashioned styling

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
2. A balance of warm colours and space-saving niches

Romantica Mansarda, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti
3. Sophisticated living with amazing statement pieces

Private apartment in Milan CityLife complex, Studio Marco Piva Studio Marco Piva Modern living room
4. Open-plan and amazing!

LTAB/LAB/OPENSPACE, LTAB/LAB STUDIO LTAB/LAB STUDIO Modern living room
5. Modern colours and muted shelving

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern living room
6. Dividing a space with modern furniture

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern living room
7. Putting the corners to good use

APPARTAMENTO PER UNA GIOVANE COPPIA, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern living room
8. Beautiful styling over two levels

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern living room
9. Minimal décor that still feels homely

casa PT, davide petronici | architettura davide petronici | architettura Modern living room
10. Full of furniture but still airy

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
11. Simplicity at its best—a white and wood scheme

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
12. Minimalism meets open-plan living

homify Modern living room
13. Fabulous use of designer furnishings

Lo scrigno dal cuore contemporaneo, B+P architetti B+P architetti Modern living room
14. A renovated apartment that got the modern treatment

Apartment - Via Crespi - Milano, Fabio Azzolina Architetto Fabio Azzolina Architetto Modern living room
15. A modern space with a traditional layout

Recupero Sottotetto - Duplex 2, enzoferrara architetti enzoferrara architetti Modern living room
16. It's all about the small modern details!

RISTRUTTURAZIONE GC7, Studio Proarch Studio Proarch Modern living room
17. Modern design meets bookworm heaven

Luce e spazi aperti - rivisitazione di un interno a Ceggia (VE), Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto Modern living room
18. Sleek furniture that even houses the television

La casa di A, zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura Modern living room
19. Simple and pared back—the very essence of modernity

Progetti, luigi bello architetto luigi bello architetto Modern living room
Progetti

20. Daring to be different with a centralised sofa

House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Modern living room
21. Built-in storage for modern solutions

#1 Dream Apartment #Milano, Arch. Andrea Pella Arch. Andrea Pella Modern living room
22. Modern in style with vintage touches

CAMILLUCCIA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern living room
23. An amazing use of accent colours

RISTRUTTURAZIONE APPARTAMENTO per una giovane coppia in città, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti Modern living room Grey
24. A modern white-out!

Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
25. Centred around technology

Casa in bifamiliare, Luca Mancini | Architetto Luca Mancini | Architetto Modern living room
26. No space is left unused in this modern home

Casa BT.BM, Angeli - Brucoli Architetti Angeli - Brucoli Architetti Modern living room
27. Adding some fresh design styling to traditional fireplaces

UN APPARTAMENTO D'ELITE, SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO Modern living room
28. A large space decorated with very little

Giò&Marci, km 429 architettura km 429 architettura Modern living room
29. Bright and cheerful but still wonderfully modern

living Didonè Comacchio Architects Modern living room
30. Making the most of a double-height ceiling

Abitazione ristrutturata in stile rustico/moderno, Nadia Moretti Nadia Moretti Modern living room
If you loved some of these ideas, why not take a look at this Ideabook: 23 new ideas to better organise your small living room.

Tell us which design was your favourite!

