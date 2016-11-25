24 decor ideas to inspire the living room you've always wanted

Does your living room need an injection of style to make it more special? If you know it's lacking something but you can't quite put your finger on what, we might just have the answer in this article.

With the question of what makes a stylish living room in mind, we searched through hundreds of amazing finished spaces to bring you 24 of the best. Each exquisite example of home design has been carefully orchestrated by an interior designer to offer the perfect combination of comfort and style so, if you want the same for your home, enjoy these amazing rooms and save our top tips to memory!