24 decor ideas to inspire the living room you've always wanted

homify Modern living room
Does your living room need an injection of style to make it more special? If you know it's lacking something but you can't quite put your finger on what, we might just have the answer in this article. 

With the question of what makes a stylish living room in mind, we searched through hundreds of amazing finished spaces to bring you 24 of the best. Each exquisite example of home design has been carefully orchestrated by an interior designer to offer the perfect combination of comfort and style so, if you want the same for your home, enjoy these amazing rooms and save our top tips to memory!

1. Include a stone feature wall

homify Modern living room
2. Be aware that designer details can make all the difference

Casa na Comporta, RRJ Arquitectos RRJ Arquitectos Modern living room
3. Add two mirrors for extra gravitas

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Country style living room
4. Blue and white is a classic colour scheme that won't date

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern living room
5. Take the time to add small details that will have a big impact

Casa Xaroco, studioarte studioarte Minimalist living room
6. Always aim for an ultra-elegant finish

QUINTA DA MARINHA RESIDENCE - Where the woods meet the ocean..., DZINE & CO, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores DZINE & CO, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Modern living room
7. Think outside the box! What about a salmon-pink wall?

SOUTHERN COMFORT, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Rustic style living room
8. Try hanging plants in place of a chandelier

Selfgreen Light, Solid Interior Design Solid Interior Design HouseholdPlants & accessories
9. Play with upcycling objects as wall art

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style living room
10. Invest in tasteful, timeless furniture

Home Staging Penthouse Aussenalster, Studio Uwe Gaertner Interior Design & Photography Studio Uwe Gaertner Interior Design & Photography
11. Candles are always a chic investment, as long as you select the right scen

Kerzen, Kerzenständer und Teelichthalter, Stilherz Stilherz Living roomAccessories & decoration
12. Bright white and original wood is a classic combination

Villa Borkeld, reitsema & partners architecten bna reitsema & partners architecten bna Country style living room
13. Make space for a warm and welcoming fireplace

Villa Gran Atlantico, Lukas Palik Fotografie Lukas Palik Fotografie Mediterranean style living room
14. Think about combining with your dining room

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style dining room
15. Paintings add a real sense of class to a room

Le charme parisien, bypierrepetit bypierrepetit Scandinavian style living room
16. Try some statement or unusual wallpaper for an eye-catching finish

Scenografie d'interni, Creativespace Sartoria Murale Creativespace Sartoria Murale Walls & flooringWallpaper
17. A collection of small tables is useful as well as stylish

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design Living room
Lakes By Yoo 2

18. Include as much wood as you can

ALON, AABE AABE Modern living room
19. Don't be afraid to get creative with colour if you love it!

Casa Borba, Spacemakers Spacemakers Modern living room
Casa Borba

20. Emulate a country cottage feel for a cosy vibe

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Country style living room
21. A coloured feature wall is always a sure-fire hit

homify Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Cork Multicolored
22. Luxe carpet is a sound investment

Einfamilienhaus 2013, Bernd Gruber Kitzbühel Bernd Gruber Kitzbühel Minimalist living room
23. Fresh flowers will reinvigorate your room instantly

Fotografia de Interiores & Decoração , ARKHY PHOTO ARKHY PHOTO HouseholdAccessories & decoration
24. Have everything you need and nothing you don't

Wrocław / Maślice, mieszkanie - 43m2, razoo-architekci razoo-architekci Scandinavian style living room
If you loved these ideas for upgrading your living room, take a look at this Ideabook to give your bathroom the same treatment: 10 low-cost bathroom upgrades to raise your home's value.

​9 secrets to designing your home with a tiny budget
Did you stumble on a great idea for your living room?

