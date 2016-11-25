Your browser is out-of-date.

15 headboards you'd absolutely love for your bedroom

press profile homify press profile homify
APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Yellow
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to embracing a little bedroom wow factor, you know your headboard has a huge role to play, right? What do you mean you don't have one? Or worse still, you have one that's been lurking around since the 80s? Geez Louise, no wonder your bedroom never quite feels as finished, modern and awesome as you want it to! 

Don't worry though, as we've got some great headboard suggestions for you right here, which include some you can make yourself so even tiny budgets are accounted for.

Not that you shouldn't consider commissioning a carpenter, as one of these is incredible…

1. A classic wooden design with a nautical feel

011 | Casa de Praia, Serra da Pescaria, Nazaré, T2 Arquitectura & Interiores T2 Arquitectura & Interiores BedroomBeds & headboards
T2 Arquitectura &amp; Interiores

T2 Arquitectura & Interiores
T2 Arquitectura &amp; Interiores
T2 Arquitectura & Interiores

Style, ahoy!

2. Upcycled chic

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Yellow
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Hang on… are those old doors?!

3. A luxury velvet number

Moderne villa Noord Holland: strak van buiten, warm van binnen!, choc studio interieur choc studio interieur Modern style bedroom
choc studio interieur

choc studio interieur
choc studio interieur
choc studio interieur

Feels as good as it looks.

4. Alternative and lighting-friendly

homify BedroomBeds & headboards Solid Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Way to combine two things in one!

5. Even more upcycling

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Blue
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Are these window frames now? Amazing!

6. Minimal and beautiful

Master bedroom Daifuku Designs Minimalist bedroom bedroom,headboard
Daifuku Designs

Master bedroom

Daifuku Designs
Daifuku Designs
Daifuku Designs

Love that long wood slab effect.

7. Perfectly petite and very pretty

Guest room Markham Stagers Modern style bedroom bed,headboard
Markham Stagers

Guest room

Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers

That quilted finish is so sweet!

8. Custom extravagance never looked as good as this backlit wooden installation

Headboard Vaibhav Patel & Associates Asian style bedroom Engineered Wood Multicolored
Vaibhav Patel &amp; Associates

Headboard

Vaibhav Patel & Associates
Vaibhav Patel &amp; Associates
Vaibhav Patel & Associates

Hello, is that a master carpenter…

9. For people who aren't shy

Mirrored Headboard Gracious Luxury Interiors Classic style bedroom Purple/Violet Purple,Violet,Bedroom,Headboard,Bedroom Bench,Cushions
Gracious Luxury Interiors

Mirrored Headboard

Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors
Gracious Luxury Interiors

A mirrored headboard will make the bedroom look far bigger.

10. Two-tone and terrific

Upholstered headboard Mille Couleurs London BedroomBeds & headboards upholstered panels,padded panels,headboard,wall upholstery
Mille Couleurs London

Upholstered headboard

Mille Couleurs London
Mille Couleurs London
Mille Couleurs London

This fabric candy-striped headboard is sweet as anything.

11. Unusual textured headboards

HeadBoard Details homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

HeadBoard Details

homify
homify
homify

Look good enough to reach out and touch.

12. Delicate and simple fabric headboards

Georgian Town House Dupere Interior Design Classic style bedroom headboard,cushions
Dupere Interior Design

Georgian Town House

Dupere Interior Design
Dupere Interior Design
Dupere Interior Design

Are lovely for a teen's room.

13. Why overthink things?

Bonsoni Amble Two Tone 90cm (Single) Headboard homify BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
homify

Bonsoni Amble Two Tone 90cm (Single) Headboard

homify
homify
homify

When a traditional headboard looks so good.

14. Fabulous luxury fabric headboards

Victorian renovation - Master Bedroom suite My-Studio Ltd Modern style bedroom Purple/Violet wallpaper,palm wallpaper,white reading light,grey fabric headboard
My-Studio Ltd

Victorian renovation—Master Bedroom suite

My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd
My-Studio Ltd

Are good for everyone and every room.

15. Tap into Scandinavian style

'Canova' wooden bed with headboard by Corazzin homify BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Wood effect
homify

'Canova' wooden bed with headboard by Corazzin

homify
homify
homify

With a super pared back wooden headboard.

For a more bedroom ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 things to banish from your bedroom immediately!

Which headboard would you choose for your bedroom?

