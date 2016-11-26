Prefab houses: 7 things to know before buying yours

Long gone are the days when a prefabricated home was less than desirable, as the styles they're now available in are utterly amazing! Add to that how convenient they are in comparison to standard construction methods and you've got a real architectural winner that housing design teams are increasingly experimenting with.

We are huge fans of the modern prefabricated home movement so, if you're giving serious thought to commissioning one of these innovative houses yourself, read this article first as we're going to walk you through all the considerations you should take into account first.