Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Cheap bathroom improvements you can do in a weekend

press profile homify press profile homify
증산리 주택 H-4, 피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소 피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소 Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Why is it always the bathroom that needs a little pick me up? Maybe because it's one of the most used and perfunctory spaces in your home? 

Whatever the reason, we know lots of you out there are looking for cheap and easy ways to give your bathroom design a little spruce up, so we've come up with some fantastic weekend projects that are easy to complete but make a lasting impression. 

We know even seasoned bathroom designers will be impressed by these tips, so come and take a look!

1. Box in your cistern for a neater look

Long Crendon, MailenDesign MailenDesign Scandinavian style bathroom
MailenDesign

Long Crendon

MailenDesign
MailenDesign
MailenDesign

You can use plywood so the costs will be minimal.

2. Stain your mirror frame

증산리 주택 H-4, 피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소 피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소 Modern bathroom
피앤이(P&amp;E)건축사사무소

피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소
피앤이(P&amp;E)건축사사무소
피앤이(P&E)건축사사무소

To match the rest of the colour scheme.

3. Upgrade your flooring to something a little more exciting

main bathroom Progressive Design London Eclectic style bathroom
Progressive Design London

main bathroom

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

Lino comes in plenty of awesome patterns these days.

4. Hang some statement, paste-the-wall wallpaper

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern bathroom
Frans Alexander Interiors

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

It goes up in minutes!

5. Add mosaic tiles to your shower walls

Main Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Main Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

Easy but impactful.

6. Invest in some new, brightly coloured towels

Extentions and Renovations, DG Construction DG Construction Modern bathroom
DG Construction

DG Construction
DG Construction
DG Construction

They'll perk the space up in a flash.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Consider stone-cladding on just one wall

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern bathroom
Rudman Visagie

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

How fantastic does that look?

8. Go to town and add a lot of tropical plants

BEACH HOUSE, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

They'll love the humidity and look amazing.

9. Mount your existing mirror in a homemade frame

Guest Bathroom JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

Guest Bathroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Much more eye-catching than a store-bought version.

10. Add to a rustic vibe with individual wall tiles as decoration

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style bathroom
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Your imagination can run wild and it'll still be cheap!

11. New faucets and hardware will change the feel of your bathroom

New Kitchen- February 2016, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Classic style bathroom
Capital Kitchens cc

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Plus, they don't take long to install.

12. Decant liquid soap into prettier, more high-end bottles

LC Interiors, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Modern bathroom
Capital Kitchens cc

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

A real slackers tip for a nicer looking bathroom.

13. Simple wooden window shutters will hide any ugly privacy glass

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern bathroom
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

If only everything ugly could be disguised so easily!

14. Repurpose old ladders as funky towel rails

BEACH HOUSE, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Tiles Grey
JSD Interiors

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 tricks to have the cleanest bathroom EVER!

Prefab houses: 7 things to know before buying yours
Which of these ideas do you fancy trying?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks