Cheap bathroom improvements you can do in a weekend

Why is it always the bathroom that needs a little pick me up? Maybe because it's one of the most used and perfunctory spaces in your home?

Whatever the reason, we know lots of you out there are looking for cheap and easy ways to give your bathroom design a little spruce up, so we've come up with some fantastic weekend projects that are easy to complete but make a lasting impression.

We know even seasoned bathroom designers will be impressed by these tips, so come and take a look!