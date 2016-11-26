18 modern extensions that enhance old British homes

We'll forgive you for thinking traditional period homes and modern extensions don't naturally go together because, before we saw these examples, we might have agreed with you.
It's surprising to see just how well an old British home can accept a contemporary addition and we take our hats off to the architects that managed to create such symbiotic arrangements. All it needed was a little garden sacrifice and a lot of design know-how to create these amazing extensions.
If you have an older property that you thought wouldn't look good with a new addition, prepare to think again!
That really accentuates this rear façade!
For this traditional Victorian terrace.
The stone blockwork of the original period house looks great with its new addition.
These orangeries are perfection.
Found at the back of a Victorian semi-detached home.
The way this London townhouse has been opened up is incredible.
Did you ever think a modern extension could look this good with an old home?
Even old country cottages can accept a super modern extension.
Though totally different in style, this modern extension and period home look made for each other.
This historic mill has adopted the modern black-clad extension beautifully.
This late 18th century home didn't mind accepting a modern dog-leg extension.
This ultra-modern extension works remarkably well with the traditional terrace house.
A seamless addition to a stunning end-terrace house.
This Edwardian home has accepted the modern extension here so well, it's almost hard to spot!
This rustic farmhouse has eloquently welcomed a little modern extension into its heart.
This period brick villa and modern glazed extension are a match made in heaven.
This Grade II listed building didn't put up too much of a fight.
Would you ever guess this extension could be found at the rear of a Victorian townhouse?
Modern house extensions don't have to be invasive — here, the owners opted for a wraparound extension at the rear of the home. Opening up to a small patio, the owners can enjoy the outdoors only a few feet away from a new kitchen. Additionally, the extension takes advantage of natural light with the introduction of glass doors and skylights.
Sleek black cabinets bring a welcome contrast to the lovely natural wood and white walls. This play of dark and light keeps this kitchen — and this extension — from feeling dull or shabby.
Modern extensions can make a world of difference with major issues like lighting. With the installation of skylights, this home can take in more natural light so the owners can savor the sun's rays come summer or winter. Even a couple of windows would create a similar effect.
With the natural wood flooring, the contrasting glass door frames, and the neatly arranged patio, this home feels all the more contemporary and chic. Ultra-modern homes are hard to come by in the middle of a city like London, but with a properly planned and smartly designed extension, you can be well on your way to enjoying a whole new space.
