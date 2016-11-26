18 modern extensions that enhance old British homes

We'll forgive you for thinking traditional period homes and modern extensions don't naturally go together because, before we saw these examples, we might have agreed with you.

It's surprising to see just how well an old British home can accept a contemporary addition and we take our hats off to the architects that managed to create such symbiotic arrangements. All it needed was a little garden sacrifice and a lot of design know-how to create these amazing extensions.

If you have an older property that you thought wouldn't look good with a new addition, prepare to think again!