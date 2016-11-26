Your browser is out-of-date.

18 modern extensions that enhance old British homes

press profile homify
Under Over, Smerin Architects Smerin Architects
We'll forgive you for thinking traditional period homes and modern extensions don't naturally go together because, before we saw these examples, we might have agreed with you.

It's surprising to see just how well an old British home can accept a contemporary addition and we take our hats off to the architects that managed to create such symbiotic arrangements. All it needed was a little garden sacrifice and a lot of design know-how to create these amazing extensions.

If you have an older property that you thought wouldn't look good with a new addition, prepare to think again!

1. A gorgeously lit extension

Under Over Smerin Architects
Smerin Architects

Under Over

Smerin Architects
Smerin Architects
Smerin Architects

That really accentuates this rear façade!

2. A modern injection

Rear Elevation Twist In Architecture Modern houses
Twist In Architecture

Rear Elevation

Twist In Architecture
Twist In Architecture
Twist In Architecture

For this traditional Victorian terrace.

3. Metal-framed extension

Cluny Drive, Edinburgh, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Cluny Drive, Edinburgh

Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

The stone blockwork of the original period house looks great with its new addition.

4. Why have one extension when you can have two?

Garden elevation Giles Jollands Architect Classic style houses
Giles Jollands Architect

Garden elevation

Giles Jollands Architect
Giles Jollands Architect
Giles Jollands Architect

These orangeries are perfection.

5. The best kind of surprise

Clifton Road - Period Refurbishment, Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

Clifton Road—Period Refurbishment

Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

Found at the back of a Victorian semi-detached home.

6. Open up your heart

Rear Extension DDWH Architects Modern houses
DDWH Architects

Rear Extension

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

The way this London townhouse has been opened up is incredible.

7. Heritage cobbled house

No. 2 Escallonia, CCD Architects
CCD Architects

No. 2 Escallonia

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

Did you ever think a modern extension could look this good with an old home?

8. Old but not forgotten

New garden room Hetreed Ross Architects Modern garden
Hetreed Ross Architects

New garden room

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

Even old country cottages can accept a super modern extension.

9. Best of friends

Front view of the new single storey extension ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Front view of the new single storey extension

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

Though totally different in style, this modern extension and period home look made for each other.

10. A happy adoption

Hunsett Mill ACME Minimalist houses
ACME

Hunsett Mill

ACME
ACME
ACME

This historic mill has adopted the modern black-clad extension beautifully.

11. A great connection

Cambridgeshire House APE Architecture & Design Ltd. Country style houses
APE Architecture &amp; Design Ltd.

Cambridgeshire House

APE Architecture & Design Ltd.
APE Architecture &amp; Design Ltd.
APE Architecture & Design Ltd.

This late 18th century home didn't mind accepting a modern dog-leg extension.

12. Surprising success

Gretel House, Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects

Gretel House

Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects

This ultra-modern extension works remarkably well with the traditional terrace house.

13. Modern flat-roof extension

Full renovation on Trinity Road, London, Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Full renovation on Trinity Road, London

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

A seamless addition to a stunning end-terrace house.

14. Almost camouflaged

Lower Common South, Alan Higgs Architects
Alan Higgs Architects

Lower Common South

Alan Higgs Architects
Alan Higgs Architects
Alan Higgs Architects

This Edwardian home has accepted the modern extension here so well, it's almost hard to spot!

15. Young at heart

Linlithgow Extension 09 George Buchanan Architects Minimalist living room
George Buchanan Architects

Linlithgow Extension 09

George Buchanan Architects
George Buchanan Architects
George Buchanan Architects

This rustic farmhouse has eloquently welcomed a little modern extension into its heart.

16. Fantastic combination

Dick Place - garden ZONE Architects Modern kitchen
ZONE Architects

Dick Place—garden

ZONE Architects
ZONE Architects
ZONE Architects

This period brick villa and modern glazed extension are a match made in heaven.

17. Grade A success

Extension to Grade II* listed building in Clifton Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern houses
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Extension to Grade II* listed building in Clifton

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

This Grade II listed building didn't put up too much of a fight.

18. Never would have guessed

Single Storey Extension and Loft Conversion, Lance Rd, London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation

Single Storey Extension and Loft Conversion, Lance Rd

London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation

Would you ever guess this extension could be found at the rear of a Victorian townhouse?

For even more extension inspiration, take a look at the semi-detached house extension pictures in this ideabook: 1920s semi gets a fantastic extension.

Interested in what an extension could look like from the inside out? Keep reading to see an extension from all angles in London.

Wraparound contemporary extension: the outside

Wraparound extension exterior Lccl Construction Modern houses
Lccl Construction

Wraparound extension exterior

Lccl Construction
Lccl Construction
Lccl Construction

Modern house extensions don't have to be invasive — here, the owners opted for a wraparound extension at the rear of the home. Opening up to a small patio, the owners can enjoy the outdoors only a few feet away from a new kitchen. Additionally, the extension takes advantage of natural light with the introduction of glass doors and skylights.

Wraparound contemporary extension: the kitchen

Wraparound extension internal Kitchen Lccl Construction Modern kitchen
Lccl Construction

Wraparound extension internal Kitchen

Lccl Construction
Lccl Construction
Lccl Construction

Sleek black cabinets bring a welcome contrast to the lovely natural wood and white walls. This play of dark and light keeps this kitchen — and this extension — from feeling dull or shabby.

Wraparound contemporary extension: the skylights

Wraparound extension glass roof Lccl Construction Modern kitchen
Lccl Construction

Wraparound extension glass roof

Lccl Construction
Lccl Construction
Lccl Construction

Modern extensions can make a world of difference with major issues like lighting. With the installation of skylights, this home can take in more natural light so the owners can savor the sun's rays come summer or winter. Even a couple of windows would create a similar effect.

Wraparound contemporary extension: the open layout and patio

Wraparound extension bi-fold doors Lccl Construction Modern dining room
Lccl Construction

Wraparound extension bi-fold doors

Lccl Construction
Lccl Construction
Lccl Construction

With the natural wood flooring, the contrasting glass door frames, and the neatly arranged patio, this home feels all the more contemporary and chic. Ultra-modern homes are hard to come by in the middle of a city like London, but with a properly planned and smartly designed extension, you can be well on your way to enjoying a whole new space.

If you're interested in planning out a home extension yourself, it would be a great idea to take a look at our professionals, who can offer both their assistance and their expertise.

Not convinced? These semi-detached house extension pictures will stun you — it's a perfect year to aim for elegance in your home. Speaking of elegance, let these lighting ideas for conservatories take you away.

Every Brit's dream home conversion
Are you thinking about a modern extension for your home? Consider these ultra-modern homes and their contemporary extensions.

