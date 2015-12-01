Container Homes of the Future

When we think of shipping containers most of us instantly picture a big metal box filled with different goods, such as cars, electronics and other common items being transported via sea all over the world. However, there are some people out there who look at these shipping containers and see something different—the potential for a home.

The concept of living in a shipping container doesn't sound very appealing to most of us but as you’ll soon find out, these container homes offer just as much comfort and desirability as the ordinary home made from bricks and mortar. It’s a housing trend that is gaining momentum around the world with many embracing the idea of living in these alternative homes.

Today on homify we are focusing on the container home trend from a Korean perspective—a country that’s at the forefront of container home design. So get ready to think outside the box!