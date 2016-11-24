Your browser is out-of-date.

12 room makeovers that'll make you believe in change

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Appartement 3 pièces 65m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Loading admin actions …

Here on homify we just love a beautiful space, especially when it takes the place of a dull and drab-looking room. That is why we created our ‘before and after’ segments, not only to share striking spaces with you, but also provide you with some inspiration for when the home improvement mood strikes you.

In continuing with our mission to beautify just about everything, we are looking at 12 rooms/homes that were hideously neglected and in desperate need of some TLC. Fortunately for them (and us), the right professionals were called in (from architects and interior designers to expert painters, you name it) to take control of the situations – and wow, did they ever!

See for yourself…

1. A small yet stunning change

Appartement 3 pièces 65m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

This apartment’s inherent beauty was emphasised by styling up the wooden floor, changing the colour scheme, and adding simple but smart furniture.

2. Monochrome does it again

Rénovation d'un appartement haussmannien, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

From dull and outdate to sleek and chic, the new black-and-white look of this now-contemporary kitchen is a visual treat for all of us.

3. Quirky touches

Rénovation d'un appartement haussmannien, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

What looked like impending doom was beautifully transformed into a bright and open space – but a special shout out needs to go to the colourful and quirky décor and furniture, like the striking ceiling lights and skewed bookshelves.

4. A wooden wonder

Appartement ludique 70m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

In addition to adding more modern furniture, this space was treated to a wooden wall coating, blending in quite extraordinary with the timber floor and overall warm look of the room.

5. A rooftop beauty

Aménagement d'une terrasse, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Although this rooftop area was previously severely neglected, the makeover ensured that it was altered into a cute and striking little terrace complete with plants and seating options.

6. Send in the light

Appartement 4 pièces 95m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Once again we are reminded of what light and colour can achieve, brilliantly converting this dull and dark space into a bright and welcoming living area.

7. The magic of colour

Duplex 4 pièces 160m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

This renovation was achieved mostly by opting for a new colour scheme; white surfaces and neutral hues for the décor allow the incoming light to bounce around the room quite delightfully.

8. An elegant new bathroom

Appartement 3 pièces 65m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Isn’t it amazing what creative planning and hard work can achieve? It certainly helped change this dark and cluttered corner into a sophisticated bathroom full of light and splendour!

9. From crazy colours to white elegance

Appartement 3 pièces 65m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

A mishap of colours was this apartment’s downfall; however, the makeover ensured a clear and crisp colour palette of light neutrals, coating the entire space in a bright and open ambience.

10. Conjuring up a kitchen

Appartement 3 pièces 85m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Now you don’t see it, now you do! Clever planning resulted in a brand new kitchen being born that looks oh-so stylish.

11. Bare and empty becomes beautiful and energetic

Maison 6 pièces 180m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

This striking living room, with all its beautiful décor pieces and colours, brilliantly fills up a gap that was once empty and very sad.

12. From cluttered chaos to streamlined elegance

Appartement 2 pièces 45m2, Créateurs d'Interieur Créateurs d'Interieur
Créateurs d&#39;Interieur

Isn’t it amazing what a little cleaning up, de-cluttering, and a strong dose of style can achieve?

Want to see some more makeover magic? We’ve got just the thing in mind… take a look at: Sad garden is now king of the street.

