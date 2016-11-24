12 room makeovers that'll make you believe in change

Here on homify we just love a beautiful space, especially when it takes the place of a dull and drab-looking room. That is why we created our ‘before and after’ segments, not only to share striking spaces with you, but also provide you with some inspiration for when the home improvement mood strikes you.
In continuing with our mission to beautify just about everything, we are looking at 12 rooms/homes that were hideously neglected and in desperate need of some TLC. Fortunately for them (and us), the right professionals were called in (from architects and interior designers to expert painters, you name it) to take control of the situations – and wow, did they ever!
See for yourself…
This apartment’s inherent beauty was emphasised by styling up the wooden floor, changing the colour scheme, and adding simple but smart furniture.
From dull and outdate to sleek and chic, the new black-and-white look of this now-contemporary kitchen is a visual treat for all of us.
What looked like impending doom was beautifully transformed into a bright and open space – but a special shout out needs to go to the colourful and quirky décor and furniture, like the striking ceiling lights and skewed bookshelves.
In addition to adding more modern furniture, this space was treated to a wooden wall coating, blending in quite extraordinary with the timber floor and overall warm look of the room.
Although this rooftop area was previously severely neglected, the makeover ensured that it was altered into a cute and striking little terrace complete with plants and seating options.
Once again we are reminded of what light and colour can achieve, brilliantly converting this dull and dark space into a bright and welcoming living area.
This renovation was achieved mostly by opting for a new colour scheme; white surfaces and neutral hues for the décor allow the incoming light to bounce around the room quite delightfully.
Isn’t it amazing what creative planning and hard work can achieve? It certainly helped change this dark and cluttered corner into a sophisticated bathroom full of light and splendour!
A mishap of colours was this apartment’s downfall; however, the makeover ensured a clear and crisp colour palette of light neutrals, coating the entire space in a bright and open ambience.
Now you don’t see it, now you do! Clever planning resulted in a brand new kitchen being born that looks oh-so stylish.
This striking living room, with all its beautiful décor pieces and colours, brilliantly fills up a gap that was once empty and very sad.
Isn’t it amazing what a little cleaning up, de-cluttering, and a strong dose of style can achieve?
