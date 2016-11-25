​9 secrets to designing your home with a tiny budget

We all have dream homes in mind; that one specific structure with beautiful rooms and stunning furniture that is ours in our daydreams. However, reality is realising that a sturdy budget is required to actually acquire and enjoy that dream house.
But seeing as this is homify and we are always ready with a tip or two to achieve beauty, we have this one covered as well – ways in which you can still achieve beautiful spaces without selling a kidney. Whether it’s a living room full of furniture, new floors for the hallway, or a way to liven up that wall of yours, take a look at simple yet effective ways in which you can bypass a big price and still achieve a stunning end result for your home.
You do not need a first-rate bar counter in the sleekest and most expensive material and design known to man. Save some costs by opting for a masonry build – it can look quite stylish if you add select touches, like timber doors and/or metal knobs.
Even though we love hardwood floors, we know that they can cost a pretty penny. You know what won’t shred your budget? Cement flooring with a smooth finish!
And if you can’t live without your beauty touches, opt for a few mosaic tiles, for example, to add some detail and pattern.
Like cement floors, cement walls are a practical and economic solution. With a smooth finish and great colour, nobody will be the wiser that you took a cheap route, as those walls will look anything but.
However, if you’re not the most experienced DIYer out there, we recommend phoning up a professional for assistance.
Those wooden pallets that just about every second DIYer is using for home furniture these days can definitely be used to style up your walls as well.
And since they are so so cheap to acquire, you can definitely get hold of a bunch for next to nothing. Just be sure to give them a good washing and sanding, as well as a decent check-out for nails or splinters, before decorating your wall with them.
See how excellent this industrial-style wall above looks with its timber coating.
Nobody can deny the raw appeal of an exposed brick wall. However, if that doesn’t fall within your price range, but you can’t live without that patterned look, simply opt for a focal brick wall instead of coating the entire room.
homify hint: Never underestimate the power of fantastic wallpaper or a fabulous paint job / wall mural, which can still give you the look of a brick wall.
There is no rule which states that your terrace (or garden shed or any other space which needs shade) needs top-of-the-range roof shingles. A thatched roof can be just as effective and won’t cost nearly as much as a tiled one.
However, bear in mind that certain responsibilities come with a thatched roof, such as no fire!
One man’s rubbish is another’s treasure. So how about acquiring leftover cement blocks from a construction company/site that are no longer being used? You are sure to get them for a knock-off price, but that raw and exceptional look will be as good as ever.
This façade wall above was constructed with leftover blocks, yet do you see a hint anywhere that this is a second-hand material? Neither do we!
The industrial style is all the rage these days, meaning leaving certain household fixtures exposed (like brick walls and piping) is trendy.
Thus, don’t spend a small fortune on covering up those plumbing pipes lined up against your kitchen wall, for example. Just give them a good paint coating to up the aesthetic factor, et voilà!
Remember those pallets we raved about in tip number four? Why not join the DIY trend and treat yourself to some pallet furniture? They can be made up into just about anything from beds and couches to coffee tables and garden benches.
Plus, after some good maintenance, a decent paint job, and additional touches like pillows and throws, no one will be the wiser that your living room furniture is actually constructed out of old wooden pallets unless you tell them!
Sound good to you? Then check out these: 18 cheap yet stylish pallet furniture ideas for your home.