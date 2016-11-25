​9 secrets to designing your home with a tiny budget

We all have dream homes in mind; that one specific structure with beautiful rooms and stunning furniture that is ours in our daydreams. However, reality is realising that a sturdy budget is required to actually acquire and enjoy that dream house.

But seeing as this is homify and we are always ready with a tip or two to achieve beauty, we have this one covered as well – ways in which you can still achieve beautiful spaces without selling a kidney. Whether it’s a living room full of furniture, new floors for the hallway, or a way to liven up that wall of yours, take a look at simple yet effective ways in which you can bypass a big price and still achieve a stunning end result for your home.