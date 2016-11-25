14 simple ways you can have an ultra-modern kitchen

The rustic style is not for everyone, and not all of us can learn to love the Scandinavian look. But modern design, on the other hand, takes up the majority of interior spaces worldwide, sometimes even without homeowners and inhabitants who aren’t clued up on interior styles knowing about it. Sneaky move, interior designers!
When it comes to the modern design style, a clean look that refrains from using overly embellished surfaces is key. So are neutral and natural tones, as well as an asymmetrical balance between furniture and layout. All of this is done in order to add visual spaciousness to the layout.
Which brings us to today’s piece: the vital design touches you need to implement to make your kitchen flaunt the modern look (if that’s your thing – but why wouldn’t it be?).
Here’s how…
In addition to being beautiful, a modern kitchen needs to be functional. Beauty and brains! And your choice of appliances plays a key role in determining your kitchen’s functionality factor – choose them well.
Tiny details – whether it’s a backsplash or the colour of a tile – can make a huge impact on a space. Just avoid excessive accessories and overly decorated spaces, and you’ll be fine.
The cluttered look will never be in fashion, and that is why you need to commit to pantries, drawers, and cabinets to help you store a multitude of kitchen accessories and necessities.
No need to resort to vibrant colours if that’s not your thing; this kitchen looks so scrumptious, so clean, and oh-so modern decked out in its white colour palette.
Don’t opt for just any kitchen lighting fixtures. Go with ones that will contribute to your kitchen’s modern style, and perhaps even steal the show, as with this kitchen space above.
Just because your kitchen opens up onto a terrace (or is situated on one) doesn’t excuse you from having to commit to functionality and style.
The same rules still apply!
Even though neutrals are very popular with the modern style, you can still bring in some vibrant tones or soft pastels for some eye-catching effect.
Look at this backsplash and island counter above, and how delicious that arctic blue looks.
If you have the space and your layout allows for it, we firmly recommend a kitchen island. It helps with storage, food prepping, dining, plus is another excuse to flaunt the modern style via colours and materials.
No need to resort to an old-school look if you want your modern kitchen to have a vintage touch. Offset those retro counters with contemporary elements, like steel knobs and pulls; and don’t forget the ultra-modern lighting fixtures.
Whether it’s super white cabinetry or wide windows, don’t let your modern kitchen drown in shadows and gloom. A bright area is part of the visual spaciousness you’re aiming for.
A clean lined design is one of the main foundations that the modern style is built upon. Thus, flaunt those horizontal- and vertical lines of your cabinets, walls, furniture, and décor items.
What good is a beautiful modern kitchen that can’t be enjoyed properly? We recommend comfortable seating, as well as adequate space for dining and socialising.
By all means opt for furniture of the classic or rustic kind if you want a bit of contrast – as long as the overall design scheme of your kitchen is modern (like the cabinetry, appliances, tones, etc.), the main space will still flaunt a contemporary look.
Fortunately you do not need a huge layout to enjoy a modern kitchen. This rather small kitchen above is so clever with its furniture, décor and colours, which still results in an ultra-modern kitchen at the end of the day.
This would be a rather appropriate time to talk about: Incredible kitchens smaller than 12 m².