14 simple ways you can have an ultra-modern kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
COZINHAS, RAIZ QUADRADA RAIZ QUADRADA KitchenCabinets & shelves
The rustic style is not for everyone, and not all of us can learn to love the Scandinavian look. But modern design, on the other hand, takes up the majority of interior spaces worldwide, sometimes even without homeowners and inhabitants who aren’t clued up on interior styles knowing about it. Sneaky move, interior designers

When it comes to the modern design style, a clean look that refrains from using overly embellished surfaces is key. So are neutral and natural tones, as well as an asymmetrical balance between furniture and layout. All of this is done in order to add visual spaciousness to the layout.

Which brings us to today’s piece: the vital design touches you need to implement to make your kitchen flaunt the modern look (if that’s your thing – but why wouldn’t it be?).

Here’s how…

1. Remember the functionality factor

Rustikaler Landhaus-Traum im Altbau, Küchenquelle Küchenquelle KitchenElectronics
Küchenquelle

Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle

In addition to being beautiful, a modern kitchen needs to be functional. Beauty and brains! And your choice of appliances plays a key role in determining your kitchen’s functionality factor – choose them well.

2. Focus on details

Квартира-Студия , tatarintsevadesign tatarintsevadesign Mediterranean style kitchen
tatarintsevadesign

tatarintsevadesign
tatarintsevadesign
tatarintsevadesign

Tiny details – whether it’s a backsplash or the colour of a tile – can make a huge impact on a space. Just avoid excessive accessories and overly decorated spaces, and you’ll be fine.

3. Have sufficient storage

Teddington Kitchen Extension, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern wine cellar
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Teddington Kitchen Extension

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

The cluttered look will never be in fashion, and that is why you need to commit to pantries, drawers, and cabinets to help you store a multitude of kitchen accessories and necessities.

4. If all white is your thing…

COZINHAS, RAIZ QUADRADA RAIZ QUADRADA KitchenCabinets & shelves
RAIZ QUADRADA

RAIZ QUADRADA
RAIZ QUADRADA
RAIZ QUADRADA

No need to resort to vibrant colours if that’s not your thing; this kitchen looks so scrumptious, so clean, and oh-so modern decked out in its white colour palette.

5. Lighting is important

Im Trend und bereits prämiert: Die neue Küppersbusch Kupfer Edition, Küppersbusch Hausgeräte GmbH Küppersbusch Hausgeräte GmbH KitchenElectronics
Küppersbusch Hausgeräte GmbH

Küppersbusch Hausgeräte GmbH
Küppersbusch Hausgeräte GmbH
Küppersbusch Hausgeräte GmbH

Don’t opt for just any kitchen lighting fixtures. Go with ones that will contribute to your kitchen’s modern style, and perhaps even steal the show, as with this kitchen space above.

6. If it’s an outdoor space…

Outdoor living PAD ARCHITECTS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
PAD ARCHITECTS

Outdoor living

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

Just because your kitchen opens up onto a terrace (or is situated on one) doesn’t excuse you from having to commit to functionality and style. 

The same rules still apply!

7. Clever colours

Vibrant and Modern Kitchen Extension Redesign Modern kitchen Blue
Redesign

Vibrant and Modern Kitchen Extension

Redesign
Redesign
Redesign

Even though neutrals are very popular with the modern style, you can still bring in some vibrant tones or soft pastels for some eye-catching effect. 

Look at this backsplash and island counter above, and how delicious that arctic blue looks.

8. Your own island

HUF Haus MODUM 7:10, HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG Modern kitchen
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG

HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG

If you have the space and your layout allows for it, we firmly recommend a kitchen island. It helps with storage, food prepping, dining, plus is another excuse to flaunt the modern style via colours and materials.

9. What about a vintage touch?

Die Unschuld vom Lande – das war gestern, Schmidt Küchen Schmidt Küchen Country style kitchen
Schmidt Küchen

Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen

No need to resort to an old-school look if you want your modern kitchen to have a vintage touch. Offset those retro counters with contemporary elements, like steel knobs and pulls; and don’t forget the ultra-modern lighting fixtures.

10. Brightness galore

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern kitchen
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

Whether it’s super white cabinetry or wide windows, don’t let your modern kitchen drown in shadows and gloom. A bright area is part of the visual spaciousness you’re aiming for.

11. A linear design

The Dormy - Kitchen/Breakfast Room Jigsaw Interior Architecture KitchenAccessories & textiles
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

The Dormy—Kitchen/Breakfast Room

Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

A clean lined design is one of the main foundations that the modern style is built upon. Thus, flaunt those horizontal- and vertical lines of your cabinets, walls, furniture, and décor items.

12. Comfort is key

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Minimalist kitchen
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

What good is a beautiful modern kitchen that can’t be enjoyed properly? We recommend comfortable seating, as well as adequate space for dining and socialising.

13. Your choice of furnishings

Casa em Sao Francisco - Potrero Hill, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style kitchen
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

By all means opt for furniture of the classic or rustic kind if you want a bit of contrast – as long as the overall design scheme of your kitchen is modern (like the cabinetry, appliances, tones, etc.), the main space will still flaunt a contemporary look.

14. Spacing issues

concrete worktops homify Minimalist kitchen london,extension,architecture,glass,kitchen,concrete
homify

concrete worktops

homify
homify
homify

Fortunately you do not need a huge layout to enjoy a modern kitchen. This rather small kitchen above is so clever with its furniture, décor and colours, which still results in an ultra-modern kitchen at the end of the day.

This would be a rather appropriate time to talk about: Incredible kitchens smaller than 12 m².

24 decor ideas to inspire the living room you've always wanted
What are your thoughts on modern kitchen design?

