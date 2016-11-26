​12 hallways to make you say 'Why didn't I think of that?!'

As the entryway of your house is the first interior space that guests see, it is rather crucial to pay special attention to it. Even though most of your home improvement budget might go to new living room sofas or garden features, we still recommend that you use some creativity (and money) in ensuring that your entryway becomes a noticeable space.

But even though that entryway might be small (usually), we still have some decadent choices when it comes to styling it up – not only to greet your guests in a sophisticated manner, but also to ensure an aesthetically pleasing space for yourself. Besides, why would you feel the need to neglect any of your interior layouts?

Thus, let’s take a look at 12 examples of how your entryway can become much more fabulous and striking.