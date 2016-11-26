Your browser is out-of-date.

​12 hallways to make you say 'Why didn't I think of that?!'

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева Фотограф Анна Киселева Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
As the entryway of your house is the first interior space that guests see, it is rather crucial to pay special attention to it. Even though most of your home improvement budget might go to new living room sofas or garden features, we still recommend that you use some creativity (and money) in ensuring that your entryway becomes a noticeable space. 

But even though that entryway might be small (usually), we still have some decadent choices when it comes to styling it up – not only to greet your guests in a sophisticated manner, but also to ensure an aesthetically pleasing space for yourself. Besides, why would you feel the need to neglect any of your interior layouts?

Thus, let’s take a look at 12 examples of how your entryway can become much more fabulous and striking.

1. Simple yet effective

No need to think that spicing up your entryway needs to be difficult or expensive. Just look to our first example for inspiration: a simple console table, a handful of décor items, and some wallpaper to make up a focal wall. 

Easy peasy!

2. A balancing look

Entrance staged for sale with hired furniture and accessories. Heatons Home Styling Dining roomTables
For entryways that are sumptuously spacious, we recommend placing furniture- and décor items that balance each other to avoid a too-clean look (yes, there is such a thing), like these two matching timber tables across from each other.

3. Lots of detail

Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева Фотограф Анна Киселева Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
We just love how each and every surface in this example grabs attention without making the entrance hall seem too busy or cluttered. A chequered floor, vibrant colours for the door and cupboards, eye-catching lighting fixtures, and wallpaper that add even more pattern.

Simply genius!

4. Simple contrast

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Notice the subtle contrast achieved by combining a spherical light with a linear design, seen in everything from the staircase to the credenza to the wooden floorboards.

5. Touches of travel

Entrance Troinex, LAdesign LAdesign Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
An entryway can be the perfect spot to show off your collection of keepsakes gathered from your travels (like wicker baskets, nautical-inspired elements, or even African-themed décor pieces). 

Just be sure not to go overboard with a cluttered space.

6. Scandinavian simplicity

Industrial rivisitato, Design for Love Design for Love Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
For some Scandinavian flavour, we recommend soft tones, lots of timber surfaces, an abundance of natural light, and a touch of pattern. 

See how this subtly designed entryway above achieved it.

7. A colour choice

Interno domestico_Caserta2016, maps_architetti maps_architetti Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Ceramic Turquoise
Another way to distance your entryway from an open-plan area (visually, at least) is by painting it in a completely different colour from the adjoining space, as shown above.

8. Room dividers

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
Walls take up too much space; rather opt for other means of room dividers, like an open bookcase. This is such an easy way to separate your entryway from the living room, for example, without making either of the two rooms seem smaller.

9. An artistic touch

Ristrutturazione abitazione RT a Bologna, Studio Sabatino Architetto Studio Sabatino Architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Faced with a rather narrow entrance hall? Let those walls welcome your guests in style by flaunting some exquisite wall art.

10. The details of design

House 10, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Opt for one focal piece in your entryway, whether it’s a beautiful painting, a striking rug, or even the railing of the staircase, as shown in our example above.

11. A natural look

Restauro di una casa molto antica in Francia, Archimania Archimania Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Nature has truly blessed us with an abundance of choices when it comes to décor and furniture. So, rely on Mother Nature to play the part of interior designer, and pick out raw materials (like wood, stone, brick, etc.) and lush plants to style up your entryway. 

Don’t forget to include lots of natural lighting.

12. A wow effect

HALL Movelvivo Interiores Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Wood effect
HALL

That entryway might be a transitioning space between exteriors and the next room, but that doesn’t mean it has to look dull. This wallpaper, along with the potted plants and contemporary furniture pieces, is a fantastic example of how to transform that small and fleeting space into a memorable layout. 

Now that’s how you greet guests in style! 

You might want to check out these: 15 spectacular wallpaper designs to transform your home.

Which tips will you use to spice up your hallway?

