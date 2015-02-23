Polished panels of precast concrete were assembled to form the exterior walls of this striking home. The panels fit together for a dynamic impression that is both strong and elegant. Although the modern design is very different to the traditional neighbouring properties, the new designer home doesn't look out of place: perhaps this has something to do with the height, which is equal to that of the houses either side. Creating something that is unique which also looks as if it belongs, requires a great deal of skill and creativity.

Concrete was chosen for its uncompromising and ascetic quality, and was used for all the main elements of the building, including walls, floors, ceiling, stairs, and the roof. Miles apart from flashy and extravagant designer homes, here we have an award winning property free of untidy or unnecessary clutter or fittings. The minimalist approach pays off, as in its completed state, the house achieves exactly the effect the architects envisaged.