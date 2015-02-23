Kitchen flooring trends

Resilient flooring options are simply those that flex or bounce as you walk on them. They are forgiving on your joints, and they are shock absorbent and flexible. Timber is one type of resilient flooring, and is one option if you're searching for something a little more forgiving in a space where you spend so much time.

Parquet flooring is made by glueing small pieces of timber together to create a floor, which can create an endless number of patterns and visual effects. Having been in use for centuries, parquet floors have come and gone in interior design trends, and in 2015 are making a big resurgence. Parquet flooring was often reserved for living areas and hallways due to their warmth underfoot, but are now being used in all parts of the home due to their stunning visual effects, and little to low maintenance requirements. The effect here is called the herringbone pattern, and perfectly matches the classic style of this kitchen.