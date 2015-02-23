Kitchen flooring trends

As with any room in the house, the floor is often the first thing you see when you enter a space. With the kitchen, not only do you want your floors to look good, but they also need to be practical. With so much time being spent in the kitchen every day cooking and making a mess, it must also be robust and easy to clean. With so many flooring options now available, the task of choosing the right floor for your kitchen can seem daunting. If you are unsure where to start for flooring options for your new kitchen, we are going to break it down for you by explaining the difference between kitchen flooring varieties, and show you some of the more favoured kitchen flooring options for 2015.
Resilient flooring options are simply those that flex or bounce as you walk on them. They are forgiving on your joints, and they are shock absorbent and flexible. Timber is one type of resilient flooring, and is one option if you're searching for something a little more forgiving in a space where you spend so much time.
Parquet flooring is made by glueing small pieces of timber together to create a floor, which can create an endless number of patterns and visual effects. Having been in use for centuries, parquet floors have come and gone in interior design trends, and in 2015 are making a big resurgence. Parquet flooring was often reserved for living areas and hallways due to their warmth underfoot, but are now being used in all parts of the home due to their stunning visual effects, and little to low maintenance requirements. The effect here is called the herringbone pattern, and perfectly matches the classic style of this kitchen.
Seen here is another completely different, yet just as visually pleasing style of parquet flooring. Before deciding on parquet, consider the type of home you live in, as parquet is not perfectly suited to multi-occupancy buildings due to the fact that they do little to absorb sounds from surrounding homes, and can become squeaky themselves over time.
The beauty of natural building materials is hard to overlook, so if you live in an older home, the perfect kitchen flooring option might already be sitting right beneath your feet. Many old homes have hardwood timber floorboards; a luxury not offered in many newer buildings. Rather than shopping around for the latest in flooring options, why not strip your floor back, and polish what is already there?
The other option for the kitchen is non-resilient floors, which do not flex or bounce when walked on. Concrete slabs, stone and tiles are all non-resilient, and will therefore strain your joints a little more if you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, but are much more soundproof.
Seen here are stone tiles, which have long been synonymous with luxurious homes, and are a great option for a kitchen due to their robust nature. The neutral tones of the tiles accentuate the white timber cabinetry of this kitchen, and we particularly enjoy their irregular pattern.
Ceramic tiles have long been a popular choice for kitchen floors, and they themselves come in a huge range of styles and finishes. Seen here is a polished version of ceramic tile, which is arguably the easiest kitchen flooring option to clean, making it the perfect option for busy families with busy kitchens.
One of the biggest kitchen trends in recent years has been the introduction of indirect lighting, hiding under cabinetry to give your new kitchen floor the attention it deserves.
Want to find out what else is hot right now in interior design? Then take a look at our article on home decorating trends for 2015.