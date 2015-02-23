homify 360º: A contemporary coastal home

Today we're going to take a look at a unique home on the Isle of Tiree on the west coast of Scotland. Designed by architects Denizen Works in October 2010, the build is comprised of two houses, a Living-house and a Guest-house , linked by a utility wing. The brief was to create a house that reflects the character and heritage of the island—this meant incorporating local materials and building forms in keeping with with the typical architecture of the area, such as soft roof forms, chimneys and corrugated cladding.

The Guesthouse is particularly connected to the surrounding environment, with its robust deep-set stone walls and black and white tarred roof. The Living-house is the social hub of the home and includes spacious living and sleeping areas, whereas the practical facilities such as bathroom, laundry room and play room are located in the Utility area, which connects the two houses, allowing the family occupying the home to move easily between the spaces as they please. As you will see from the images, the interior is inspired by the relaxing coastal location, employing a white and blue colour palette and light wooden flooring. Let's take a closer look: