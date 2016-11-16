A small house full of comfort

This modest house, created by a Brazilian architecture firm, Canatelli Arquitectura y Design, is a special type of build that's so very easy to appreciate. Since the firm and their client shared a common vision for the home design, a close partnership between the parties was formed and can be seen in the quality of the final product.
As you will soon be able to see, the simplicity, clarity and organic nature of the chosen materials provide this home with a uniquely positive spirit. Local Brazilian culture and environs are felt within each of the home's rooms, gifting us a rare insight into living in this beautiful part of the world.
Take a closer look and discover the home in detail by scrolling down!
High walls were built to provide plenty of privacy from the closely-located neighbouring houses. Privacy loss is often a problem when building on a subdivided plot such as this, however, the professionals at Canatelli Arquitectura y Design designed the house to be aligned in a certain way, which avoided any direct line-of-sight from the neighbouring home's windows.
A great deal of thought has gone into the design of the garden as a whole. Drought resistant plants have been chosen not only for their practical side, but also for their unique beauty. As these plants mature and grow, they will soften the appearance of the high walls and also create a lush outdoor setting.
Clad in white and cream, the new arrival stands out for all the right reasons. The single-level residence has been designed as a modest interpretation of the modern family home, sharing characteristics from minimalist, colonial and country styles.
Terracotta tiles run along the border of the main volume, wonderfully linking the internal living areas to the garden. Sliding glass doors make this link between indoor and outdoor areas stronger.
The building envelope extends outwards over the side, creating a shaded paradise where the owners can enjoy their outdoor activities in comfort. This shade is especially important during the warm months when the sun's rays are at their harshest.
Our first glimpse within is of the sparkling kitchen, which is of a quality that we would expect from a new home.
This cooking space is located in the rear corner of the plan and is connected visually with the nearby terrace. Since the space is blessed with an ample source of natural light, the diverse array of materials and finishes look all the more impressive.
All in all, this kitchen showcases the ideal balance between aesthetics, ergonomics and flexibility.
A popular feature we're beginning to see regularly is a kitchen bar.
Besides their obvious use as a breakfast bar during the morning rush, another time these bars are used is during a social gathering. Guests can take a seat on one of the comfy stools while the others prepare meals right in front of them.
The kitchen extends naturally to the nearby diner and lounge (out of shot), forming one holistic communal zone where the whole family can gather.
The idea is that this kitchen isn't used solely for activities involving food but for a wide range of different things.
The long hallway features high ceilings, wooden floorboards and an antique chest at the end, which seems to accentuate the subtle country overtones that are present throughout the house.
This transitional area acts as a simple separating space between the private bedrooms and the livelier communal zone.
This is the en suite connected to the master bedroom. Although this bathroom is small in size, it's brimming with style and personality. Grabbing our attention from the get-go is the lace-patterned wallpaper that contrasts in both colour and texture to the surrounding white-washed walls.
Matching the smaller stature of this washing room, and providing a classy touch of its own, is the bowl-shaped sink. We love the way it sits atop the wooden unit.
