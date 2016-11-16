A small house full of comfort

This modest house, created by a Brazilian architecture firm, Canatelli Arquitectura y Design, is a special type of build that's so very easy to appreciate. Since the firm and their client shared a common vision for the home design, a close partnership between the parties was formed and can be seen in the quality of the final product.

As you will soon be able to see, the simplicity, clarity and organic nature of the chosen materials provide this home with a uniquely positive spirit. Local Brazilian culture and environs are felt within each of the home's rooms, gifting us a rare insight into living in this beautiful part of the world.

Take a closer look and discover the home in detail by scrolling down!