This terrace extension ticks every box

We often come across houses that have been transformed by talented interior designers and architects, changing the lives of those lucky enough to live within. In this case, we learn the story of how a single mother from West London initiated the update of her family's home design.
Despite a love for their Isleworth terrace, there were aspects to the home's design that had frustrated the family for a while. After consulting a number of different firms, the owner approached The Market Design & Build to open up and expand their ground-floor living rooms to create the aura and ambience of a more modern home .
Let's take a look at the results!
The talented team were able to construct a single-storey extension that not only reached out to the rear of the property, but also extended the width of the interiors, thus further increasing the overall living space. You can see for yourself how the inclusion of bi-folding doors has helped to create that open-plan feel to the indoor setting.
Side by side, the white render and original brickwork make for a fascinating contrast, bringing a new dynamic to the original building. Black powder-coated door frames and matching guttering adds further appeal to the scene.
The main focus for the design of this new extension was to maintain a free-flowing aspect to the space, seamlessly blending the kitchen, dining and living areas to create a unique family space that everyone could enjoy.
Here we see the formal dining space, which has been curated with a beautiful timber table and upholstered chairs dressed in red.
The intentionally monochrome scheme used by the designer not only gives the family a great base to work with, but also makes plenty of economic sense.
The family can integrate their old furniture and accessories from former living spaces, saving plenty of money in the process.
The Market Design & Build were also able to install a skylight that boosts the level of natural light entering the property—something that was very important to the family in a property that was inherently dark.
The pendant lighting, seen just within frame, acts as a special piece within the kitchen, performing as both task and accent light.
A generous amount of room has been designated to the creation of the home's new kitchen.
The U-shaped design is perfect for those with a family with endless appetites. Featured here is an abundance of working surfaces, a wide variety of appliances and plenty of storage space for supplies.
This project took just 12 weeks to complete from start to finish. The whole family were absolutely delighted with the end result, mentioning how light and airy the new space felt to them.
Hopefully this is a living space that the whole family will enjoy for many years to come!
We're sure you're also enjoy: A bobby dazzling loft conversion.