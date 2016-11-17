This terrace extension ticks every box

We often come across houses that have been transformed by talented interior designers and architects, changing the lives of those lucky enough to live within. In this case, we learn the story of how a single mother from West London initiated the update of her family's home design.

Despite a love for their Isleworth terrace, there were aspects to the home's design that had frustrated the family for a while. After consulting a number of different firms, the owner approached The Market Design & Build to open up and expand their ground-floor living rooms to create the aura and ambience of a more modern home .

Let's take a look at the results!