Make a living room work around you

Living rooms are where you probably spend most of your time in the home. They're the space you kick back and relax in after a hard day's work, where you spend your evenings watching the family's favourite TV shows, where you'll spend those lazy Sunday days and entertain your friends. Since it's going to be used a lot, for so many occasions and non-occasions, it's vital you furnish the room suitably.

So what does this mean? It means choose the right furniture for the space you're working in. Obviously smaller pieces for smaller rooms or unusual shaped pieces for the odd angles and so on and so forth. Once you've chosen the style of furniture for the living room, remember to take careful consideration into placing it in the space. Where your furniture is positioned will make or break the design of the room.