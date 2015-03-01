Lighting for your country style kitchen

So you’ve got the setting sorted—a cute, delicate and cosy country style kitchen setup with all the necessary trimmings: pastels and blues on the walls, floating island bench top, just the right amount of trinkets and memories placed neatly adjacent the glass cupboards… and yet, something’s missing. Egad! The lighting! Something we always forget to pay the right amount of attention to is the way we incorporate light in our interior spaces. Whether it’s the kitchen, lounge, bedroom or bathroom, the right choice of light makes all the difference in achieving the right mood and vibe. The country kitchen style is a unique one, and to really achieve the holistic feel, getting the lighting just right is paramount.

Make sure you go the whole way with your own domestic space—take a few tight pointers from these fantastic examples of country kitchen lighting below and let the warmth emanate from the kitchen outward, all year round.