Lighting for your country style kitchen

So you’ve got the setting sorted—a cute, delicate and cosy country style kitchen setup with all the necessary trimmings: pastels and blues on the walls, floating island bench top, just the right amount of trinkets and memories placed neatly adjacent the glass cupboards… and yet, something’s missing. Egad! The lighting! Something we always forget to pay the right amount of attention to is the way we incorporate light in our interior spaces. Whether it’s the kitchen, lounge, bedroom or bathroom, the right choice of light makes all the difference in achieving the right mood and vibe. The country kitchen style is a unique one, and to really achieve the holistic feel, getting the lighting just right is paramount.
Make sure you go the whole way with your own domestic space—take a few tight pointers from these fantastic examples of country kitchen lighting below and let the warmth emanate from the kitchen outward, all year round.
One of the most beautiful elements of a neutral country style kitchen is its simplicity, so it is no wonder when we choose our light fittings, we want something elegant, tasteful and in-keeping with the effortless style of our sleek and classy kitchen. These rose gold hanging pendant lights are perfect to infuse a little modernity, a touch of trend, and a hint of luminosity into the space. Couple these lights with a simple muted country kitchen, some contemporary barstools and glossy white countertop for a cooking space that is classic yet contemporary.
A rustic kitchen can often be a tricky space to illuminate, you don’t want to overdo the lighting with brash or thoughtless fittings, but at the same time you want something appropriately rustic and suitably stylish. These hanging pendants evoke a sense of nostalgic yesteryear, while infusing a sense of rustic class and country sensibility. Pair these iron lace pendant lights with decorative tiles, copper accessories, and raw timber elements for plenty of old-world charm.
A contemporary country kitchen needs lighting that will be sympathetic to the surrounding décor and decoration. Moreover, the fittings must stand out and act in a fashionable yet considerate way, appealing to the surrounding design and colour scheme of the kitchen space. These pendant lights do exactly that, they are simple and elegant, while the dark fittings contrast perfectly with the white ceiling and surrounding wall hue.
If you have a kitchen that is a simple and tasteful, consider a light fitting that is a little quirky, a tad individual and with a hint of eccentricity. This very simple drop down light acts almost as a kitchen accessory as it hangs effortlessly over the central kitchen space. Simply add painted joinery in contrasting tones and some hanging utensils for a space that is fun yet sophisticated.
This kitchen perfectly illustrates the benefit of lighting to a space—the chandelier here allows the kitchen a sense of luxury and elegance, while the two drop down shades add additional luminosity and symmetry to the space. To create a kitchen like this in your own abode, simply add white joinery with yellow and blue accessories, plenty of bright colour for an infusion of comfort and liveability.
Downlights are one of those timeless, yet utterly efficient lighting solutions that suit almost any kitchen space. They provide ample luminosity and, as shown in this example, can be directed into dark corners, ensuring the whole kitchen is lit up and useable. If you are unsure which style of lighting to choose for your rustic or country style kitchen, downlights will ensure your space is bright, efficient and stylish.