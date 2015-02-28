The spring clean: tips to refresh your domestic space

Summer is for sun and good times; winter is for huddling up and staying cosy; autumn is for leaping around in piles of leaves—so what’s spring good for? The annual spring clean of course! When winter’s crisp chill has finally left town and the beginnings rays of the gentle sun pour down from the heavens, there’s only one thing to do—get cleansing. You’ll no doubt have accumulated more than your fill of clutter and miscellany over the chilly festive season and Jan-Feb lull. As the old saying goes: ‘cleanliness is next to godliness’, but sometimes, it’s hard to know where to begin—or even what needs doing in the first place (hopefully you’re not that snowed under with mess).

Take a few salient pointers from the masters here at Homify—the best tips on how to refresh your domestic spaces this spring, and turn your winter haven into a vibrant, glorious, airy fresh abode.