7 tips to overhaul your home office

In our modern era, the divide between work and home is no longer what it used be. Things have changed dramatically in the past decade alone—more and more of us are shirking the nine to five for lifestyles of greater flexibility and integration, and the home today is more than just a place to rest after a hard days’ work. Indeed, sometimes it’s the workplace itself. It has become par for the course for home interiors to now incorporate a fully functional, secluded and work-conducive office space with all the right trimmings. However, it’s one thing to set a space aside for the tasks at hand, another thing altogether to get the interior design right.
Make your home office the perfect blend of ‘productive’ and ‘comfortable’—let Homify swing you through these fabulous examples of home office overhauls below, and let them inspire you to transform your home office accordingly.
Sometimes too much space is actually a bad thing, we tend to utilise all the available space we are given, and in the case of a home office this can mean clutter, mess and disorganisation. If your home workspace is too large, it’s time to minimise and downsize. This wonderfully small and simple built in wall desk allows a small space to store some books, stationery, tablet and papers, while the drop down desk is spacious enough for a laptop or writing space. Better yet, this entire system folds up compactly and ensures your domestic area remains work-free and uncluttered.
Commonly, our papers and books create most of our desk mess—they are strewn across the table, or piled in neat but endless mounds where they take up space and generally look unsightly. Try installing some shelving that will eliminate the mess and put everything in its right place. These cylindrical shelves look smart and work perfectly when storing all of your folders, stationery and more.
Not everything is about de-cluttering; sometimes we have to add some elements to our workspace to create an area conducive to study and creativity. Consider a wall mural to inject a little inspiration into your space. This desk/office area incorporates a bright statement image coupled with some text that gives the work area life and a sense of usability. Avoiding the stark cleanliness of many other workspaces, this area appears clean yet comfortable, sophisticated yet friendly.
A desk covered in bits-and-bobs is unprofessional and most of all unworkable. Take your time and clear out your desk and ensure your workspace is clean and mess free. This example is a wonderful illustration of a professional home office, it is simple, elegant, stylish, and above all organised.
What good is a home workspace if it doesn’t function correctly? Stop working from that flimsy uninspiring desk with wobbly legs and scratched linoleum top, and get yourself something solid, well-constructed and useable.
If you work from home, you know how easy it can be to separate your home life from your work life, even worse yet if you live in a small apartment or home with little to no study space. This example fixes a common dilemma of the home office. The study is placed within a smart joinery system, which separates the office from living room through closable doors. Simply store all work-related goods within the cupboard system and then, once finished, shut the doors and end your workday.
Finally, probably one of the most common tips when revamping your workspace is organisation—these days there are numerous products out there to help de-clutter, and reinvigorate your space. Try and purchase only the necessary items as additional accessories will only re-jumble your desk and create even more confusion. These cute little crocheted desk organisers are the perfect way to ensure every little item has its place and stops runaway pencils and pins from causing mess.