7 tips to overhaul your home office

In our modern era, the divide between work and home is no longer what it used be. Things have changed dramatically in the past decade alone—more and more of us are shirking the nine to five for lifestyles of greater flexibility and integration, and the home today is more than just a place to rest after a hard days’ work. Indeed, sometimes it’s the workplace itself. It has become par for the course for home interiors to now incorporate a fully functional, secluded and work-conducive office space with all the right trimmings. However, it’s one thing to set a space aside for the tasks at hand, another thing altogether to get the interior design right.

Make your home office the perfect blend of ‘productive’ and ‘comfortable’—let Homify swing you through these fabulous examples of home office overhauls below, and let them inspire you to transform your home office accordingly.