11 ways to dress your windows

Windows are pretty low maintenance interior features—except perhaps for the odd spray and wipe every month to ensure the light shines through crystal clear, they really don’t demand much. Style-wise, many interiors these days are opting for a much more stripped back, minimalist aesthetic—window shades or curtains need not apply. All well and good for the lounge and living areas, but you might struggle getting a full nights rest without some decent light controllers set up in your bedrooms (not to mention some basic privacy). Whether you prefer to keep it open or close it down after dark, there are more than a few ways to dress a window—from sheers to valances, shutters to roman shades, the options are plentiful (and provide a great opportunity to mix up fabrics, colours and stylistic trimmings throughout the home).

Pull up the blinds on the fantastic examples of window dressings below and let them guide you to the perfect styles for your domestic windows too.