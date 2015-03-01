11 ways to dress your windows

Windows are pretty low maintenance interior features—except perhaps for the odd spray and wipe every month to ensure the light shines through crystal clear, they really don’t demand much. Style-wise, many interiors these days are opting for a much more stripped back, minimalist aesthetic—window shades or curtains need not apply. All well and good for the lounge and living areas, but you might struggle getting a full nights rest without some decent light controllers set up in your bedrooms (not to mention some basic privacy). Whether you prefer to keep it open or close it down after dark, there are more than a few ways to dress a window—from sheers to valances, shutters to roman shades, the options are plentiful (and provide a great opportunity to mix up fabrics, colours and stylistic trimmings throughout the home).
Pull up the blinds on the fantastic examples of window dressings below and let them guide you to the perfect styles for your domestic windows too.
Full length shutters are the epitome of luxury and contemporary elegance. This wonderful example shows how curtains need not feature in your living spaces, but instead you can install shutters to create an atmosphere of luminosity and cheerfulness. Combine this look with traditional furniture and a good spattering of indoor plants for a space that evokes a sense of Caribbean luxury with Parisian sensibilities.
Often we have windows that are an odd or awkward shape, they might be placed close to the frame of a door which prevents typical curtain installation, or they might be situated on a strange section of wall. If this is the case, consider a sheer ceiling to floor chiffon style curtain. This example shows how the inclusion of large curtains actually gives the impression of a bigger window area by covering the surrounding wall. Use this style of curtain to enhance the size of your windows and infuse a tranquil and soothing ambience.
Contrasting blinds can be an excellent way to create interest in your window space. These simple block out blinds in a dark shade of black create a bold distinction between the window space and the wall, and further enhance the well-coordinated black and white furniture and accessories.
Integrated curtains are an excellent way to create a sense of completeness to your space. The pelmet that the curtains sit within can be a tricky design from an installation perspective, but the results are impressive and stylish. Consult a professional if you are thinking about this style of curtain, they will be able to assist and offer advice, as well as provide an indication of the time-frame it would take to install your curtains.
Probably the most recognisable of all curtain design, these simple curtains look fabulous in almost any setting. Particularly effective when coordinated with the surrounding room décor, these wonderfully simple draped hangings can be installed easily and efficiently providing a great sense of privacy and completeness to any living space.
If you love cottage style and décor, consider a set of curtains that evoke a sense of country character and effortless flair. If you are choosing your own fabric and having your curtains made, remember to purchase extra material to ensure the curtains touch the floor, for that added element of sumtuousness and charm.
Make a statement with your curtains and choose a colour or pattern that is bold, expressive and original. Your indoor space will sing with spirit when you implement a bold curtain design, furthermore, your interesting and stylish curtains will draw attention to the window space, and act as a central statement for your room.
If you are looking for an easy and timeless solution to privacy, then consider blinds such as the one’s shown in this example. They demonstrate an effective way to limit the light and any unwanted prying eyes, whilst still allowing a large amount of sun and light into the space. Blinds like this are hardwearing, will stand the test of time, and suit many different décor and interior designs.
One space that is always in need of a little privacy is the bathroom—if your bathroom space peeks out over your neighbour’s living spaces, you will want to consider a way to keep your space confidential and stop any unwanted prying eyes. This laser cut blind is an excellent way to infuse a little creativity into the space, allow a decent volume of light, while still retaining an element of discretion and seclusion.
Finally, the timber venetians, a staple window dressing for any stylish and practical home. If used incorrectly, often these blinds can seem drab, old-fashioned and dowdy. However, if utilised in a stylish and effective way, will act as a simple and stylish way to dress your windows. This bay window is a perfect example of timber venetians used correctly—they are combined with subtle and sumptuous furniture, the neutral toned colour palette is perfectly combined with the light timber of the blinds, and the accessories are minimal and thoughtful.