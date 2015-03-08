Cottage style curtains and blinds

Whether you live in a small thatched cottage, a city apartment, or an expansive country style home, there is one thing you simply cannot do without, and that is privacy. Throughout our homes we seek to create spaces that are convivial, calming, creative and comfortable, so it makes sense to ensure our rooms are private as well as relaxing and stylish. However, when it comes to choosing a style for our window dressings, often countless options exist, and trying to decide upon a style can seem daunting and difficult. Enter cottage influenced design and décor, with its casual and unpretentious ambience, a natural option for any home decoration is the quaint and charming cottage style.

Country living is synonymous with unfussy style and uncomplicated design, it is rustic, practical and effortlessly stylish. Today’s cottage style can fit in with almost any home, be it a small city townhouse, or a large open plan home—take a peek at the following examples of versatile cottage inspired curtains and blinds and ensure your home has privacy as well as grace and elegance.