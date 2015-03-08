Cottage style curtains and blinds

Whether you live in a small thatched cottage, a city apartment, or an expansive country style home, there is one thing you simply cannot do without, and that is privacy. Throughout our homes we seek to create spaces that are convivial, calming, creative and comfortable, so it makes sense to ensure our rooms are private as well as relaxing and stylish. However, when it comes to choosing a style for our window dressings, often countless options exist, and trying to decide upon a style can seem daunting and difficult. Enter cottage influenced design and décor, with its casual and unpretentious ambience, a natural option for any home decoration is the quaint and charming cottage style.
Country living is synonymous with unfussy style and uncomplicated design, it is rustic, practical and effortlessly stylish. Today’s cottage style can fit in with almost any home, be it a small city townhouse, or a large open plan home—take a peek at the following examples of versatile cottage inspired curtains and blinds and ensure your home has privacy as well as grace and elegance.
These quintessential cottage style curtains are the perfect blend of contemporary timelessness and country sophistication. Perfectly draped across the French doors, these curtains evoke a sense of whimsicality and tranquillity, while the adjoining window’s roll up blinds work in unison, for an atmosphere of casual class and elegance. Pair this style of curtain with simple neutral furniture, white walls, white-washed timber floorboards and watch your space transform into a cottage getaway, filled with graceful tranquillity.
Country and cottage style does not necessarily have to mean a washed out colour scheme and subdued hues—this bedroom takes all the elements of a comfortable space and injects a burst of yellow to the walls. The wall colour is then perfectly coordinated with the subtly patterned blinds that sit atop the small window and provide decoration as well as privacy. This space is particularly effective as it blends cottage elements with bright colours and bold ornamentation, the area is elegant and casually trendy.
The dining room is often the centre of the home, the space where everybody gathers at the beginning and at the end of each day—it is for this reason that a suitable, hardwearing and stylish window covering is imperative. You want to be able to make the space cosy at night, and light-filled in the morning. This blind covers all the bases, it is elegant and stylish without feeling overbearing, and allows a simple spaciousness with its lightly opaque hue.
For a cottage or country style curtain that is a little less casual, consider this example that illustrates an elegantly simple yet plush and sumptuous off-white draped curtain. This style of curtain works in any setting, but particularly well in larger rooms where it can sumptuously frame the window space and provide protection from the elements, creating a warm and insulated area. To complete this look, choose statement armchairs, plush rugs, and plenty of cottage and country style accessories.
If you have a modern style cottage space, or a country home that is recently renovated or contemporary, then it is important to consider the style of curtain you place in each room. Firstly you will want something that is relatively timeless and with modern operation. Secondly, you want a window dressing that tips its cap to the charm and character of country living. These blinds do just that, they are a modern enough design to suit the renovated space, but with a hint of old-world appeal and allure. The vertical stripes are almost nautical influenced, and when coupled with the simple rustic chair, and contrasting accessories, evoke a sense of tranquillity, serenity and understated elegance.