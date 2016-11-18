A home for a family with great taste

By using state-of-the-art building techniques and the most efficient renewable energy sources available, Bau-Fritz have developed one of this year's most advanced eco-homes.

But before we delve into any of the nitty-gritty details, we want to first allude towards the superb minimalist-inspired architecture that gives this home its own unique identity. The architects opted to cover the entire exterior form with only timber panels and huge sheets of transparent glass. It was a bold move, which paid off in spades.

Matching the exterior in boldness, there are plenty of strong design statements that can be discovered within. These bold touches play-off one another to create a dynamic living space unlike any other.

Learn more by scrolling down!