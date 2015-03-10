Designing your space-saving utility room

In a perfect world, every room, nook and cranny in our homes would be just so—perfectly appointed with all the right furniture, perfunctory and tasteful, each space harmoniously gelling together to fuse a gloriously lavish finished scenario. For the most part, we throw all our weight behind the rooms with the most exposure—the living rooms, the kitchen, and if we have the time or inclination to know what’s good for us, the boudoir too. But it’s those supplementary rooms that often let the team down, the ones too often overlooked—the bathrooms, the WCs, and of course, the utility rooms. So ignored and unheeded is the poor laundry in most scenarios that we barely even make the space for one! We need to wash our undies and socks somewhere, and we might as well make sure we’re doing it somewhere nice.

The following examples show just how easy and worthwhile it can be to go the extra yards—give your utility space a little extra love and make sure it doesn’t get left out of the beautification equation.