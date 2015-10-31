How to choose the ideal bath for for you

Choosing the right bath for your bathroom can be a daunting task. It’s a lot of money and it’ll be in your house for a long time – if not the whole duration of your tenancy. It’s that one place you can go to enjoy complete relaxation: who doesn't love being surrounded by bubbles and candlelight, feeling the boil-a-lobster heat around you? It’s the place you go for absolute solitude. A place where, after a long days work, you can truly calm yourself and wash away the day’s grind.
So choosing that bathtub is an important decision. Whether you opt for the luxurious, free standing bath or the more practical bath-shower combo, it’s essential to explore both ideas and all the ones in between. Would your bathroom perhaps suit a corner bath? Is there room for a separate shower unit? To help you on your way to choosing the perfect bath, here are some ideas to get you going.
The stylish choice doesn't always mean the most fashionable one but simply the style that fits best with the general design of your bathroom. There's no point in getting that state-of-the-art, wooden corner bath that's oh so fashionable if the rest of your design is Victorian inspired. So think about the atmosphere you want to surround yourself with when taking that long, luxurious soak in your tub.
Do you want to be in the midst of colour and vibrancy or minimalist contemporary? Whichever you decide, choose a bath to fit with the vibe. The above example is a great image of a more contemporary and industrial bathroom, with the exposed bulb and wiring fixtures complementing the plain white lines of the bath.
Bigger isn't always better, it's how you fit your bath that really counts. A well fitted bath tub can make or break the room: either completely dominating it—which may be what your design desires—or shrinking into nothing more than a glorified sink. For most bathrooms choosing the middle ground is the preferred option, where the bath looks at home in the room yet doesn't draw too much attention to itself.
Of course you need a big enough bath to suit your height and frame and do take this into consideration as there's no point in a good bath with your feet hanging out the end! The above image is a great example of a well fitting bath, as it slots perfectly into place between the shower unit and the wall. It appears to be of a more square shape than most traditional baths, which works really well in this space.
There are so many materials now to choose as your best bath material. They come from anywhere between fibreglass-reinforced plastic, which is possibly the cheapest option available on the market, to either stone or marble, which both come with a rather staggering price tag yet will look absolutely stunning in almost any setting.
In between these options are a whole other range of materials. There's cast iron, which is potentially the material that will last the longest. So if you're looking for durability, cast iron is definitely the material for you (the above image is a wonderful example of an iron bath). Cultured marble is another semi-unusual material that could become really popular in coming years as it gives you such a wide variety of choice in both colour and texture.
A combined shower/bath unit can be a really great investment in creating extra space in your bathroom or indeed, just taking up less space. Perhaps you prefer having your shower over your bath as it gives you that extra space whilst showering. Maybe you don't want to invest in two separate units. Or possibly your bathroom simply doesn't have the space for these two things.
Regardless of your reasons, it's a combination definitely worth thinking about before deciding how to design your bathroom. Yes, it's both cost and space effective but it also looks quite slick. This image is a really great example of the bath/shower unit combination, positioned in a wonderfully designed bathroom that utilises its space very effectively.
Free standing baths are the absolute height of elegance and sophistication. Not suited to all bathrooms because you really need a larger bathroom for them to really work. However, if you know your bathroom will suit one, don't hesitate. Go to some show rooms, look online, but definitely go for it. When you think free standing bath, you may automatically think of more traditional bathrooms, perhaps verging on a Victorian style. This isn't completely wrong, as many free standing baths are.
However, in recent years free standing baths have began to change in design. They can be much more contemporary, as you can see in the above example. It's footless and instead relies on the bulk of it's body to stand itself on. This is definitely a very contemporary and minimalist bath. A new and interesting take on the classic free standing bath.
Corner baths are wonderful when you don't have a free, lengthy space of wall available. They fit into those awkwardly formed bathrooms with relative ease but should also be considered for regular bathrooms. There's something really wonderful and eclectic about a corner bath as it's something that not everyone has seen before and not many people would expect to find in the regular home.
Often corner baths will also have a nice ledge/seating corner for you to make yourself comfortable on, to sit back and relax while soaking in the glorious bubbles. Now if that's not a plus we don't know what is! Corner baths, like the others we have looked at, also come in many different materials so just keep this in mind when choosing the perfect 90 degree tub for your bathroom.