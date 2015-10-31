How to choose the ideal bath for for you

Choosing the right bath for your bathroom can be a daunting task. It’s a lot of money and it’ll be in your house for a long time – if not the whole duration of your tenancy. It’s that one place you can go to enjoy complete relaxation: who doesn't love being surrounded by bubbles and candlelight, feeling the boil-a-lobster heat around you? It’s the place you go for absolute solitude. A place where, after a long days work, you can truly calm yourself and wash away the day’s grind.

So choosing that bathtub is an important decision. Whether you opt for the luxurious, free standing bath or the more practical bath-shower combo, it’s essential to explore both ideas and all the ones in between. Would your bathroom perhaps suit a corner bath? Is there room for a separate shower unit? To help you on your way to choosing the perfect bath, here are some ideas to get you going.