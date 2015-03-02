Creating a cosy living room

After a hard day at the office, or a hard day anywhere really, one of the great pleasures in life is knowing that we always have a place of rest and respite where we can kick off our clompers, put up our legs and recharge our weary bones in peace and tranquillity. For most of us, the living room is where all that good magic happens, and for this reason it’s crucial that our living rooms are crafted to meet our every whim, need and desire. Above all, the best living rooms are the cosiest living rooms—starting with comfy couches and the right lighting, cosiness is a recipe rather easily crafted with the right choice and balance of interior elements. Keen to make your domestic rest station warm, enticing and luxuriously relaxing?
Look no further than these brilliant takes on the best and cosiest home living rooms out there today; take a trip to cosy town and let Homify inspire you to turn your own space into a cosy, lavish den too.
Who doesn’t love curling up in a comfy armchair with a good book, and a cup of hot tea? With our hectic and busy lifestyles this is often more of a luxury than a necessity. Infuse a little comfort and cosiness into your living space by establishing a quiet and snug reading corner. This example shows how stylish your space can be when you implement fashionable yet practical furniture and accessories. First choose an armchair that is comfortable and stylish, it should be deep enough to sit contentedly within, and sheltered enough for full relaxation. Add a soft reading lamp, floor lamps are often suitable, and finish the look with a nifty side table to place your tea and books ready for action.
Rooms with high ceilings, expansive floorplans and wide open spaces are often tricky areas to make comfortable and cosy. Drafts, breezes and hard surfaces make the living area brisk and impersonal. Solve this problem with an open fireplace. Open fireplaces have the ability to create a sense of homeliness and warmth in even the most breezy and vast spaces, the natural glow will add a sense of comfort, while the mantel piece will act as a central viewpoint for the room, and an organic living space will form around it.
Arguably one of the most important elements in the cosy living room is the couch or sofa—a comfortable space just isn’t relaxing without an inviting and sumptuous place to rest one’s weary body at the end of a long and chaotic day. If you want something truly alluring and soothing try incorporating a sectional or modular sofa into your domestic space, you will be able to stretch out, cuddle up, or lounge about in serious comfort and luxury. Remember to add plenty of throw rugs and soft pillows for that extra element of comfort and extravagance.
Chalets are one of those places that effortlessly evoke a sense of comfort, opulence and warmth. From the sumptuous timber interiors, to the heavy curtains and drapes, chalet style is one of cosiness and lavishness. Emulate this in your own home by incorporating an oversized sofa, heavy timber furniture, wall panelling and soft lighting. Moreover, to finish the look and infuse a true sense of magnificence, a fireplace will add cosiness and warmth whilst providing a spectacular centrepiece to the room.
When we think of traditional interiors, often comfort and cosiness is not a feeling that springs to mind. Traditional or heritage décor can be attractive and alluring, but is often not the most comfortable or liveable. This does not have to be the case, when decorating your interior living space, incorporate plenty of plush and extravagant heritage style finishes, but remember to include furniture that is inviting and practical for your lounge. This example perfectly illustrates how a space can be cosy and homely, while retaining its opulence and majesty. The seating is soft and large, plenty of cushions add to the cosiness, while the chandelier, wallpaper and lavish curtains infuse a sense of old-world glamour and style.
Finally, to create an instantly sumptuous domestic space, include plenty of soft furnishings. This example shows how a beautiful classically inspired room evokes that extra hint of softness and cosiness, by incorporating a tufted ottoman. The atmosphere is alluring and warm, with the inclusion of upholstered furniture, the area feels inviting and infuses a soft and tempting ambience into the space.