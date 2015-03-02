Creating a cosy living room

After a hard day at the office, or a hard day anywhere really, one of the great pleasures in life is knowing that we always have a place of rest and respite where we can kick off our clompers, put up our legs and recharge our weary bones in peace and tranquillity. For most of us, the living room is where all that good magic happens, and for this reason it’s crucial that our living rooms are crafted to meet our every whim, need and desire. Above all, the best living rooms are the cosiest living rooms—starting with comfy couches and the right lighting, cosiness is a recipe rather easily crafted with the right choice and balance of interior elements. Keen to make your domestic rest station warm, enticing and luxuriously relaxing?

Look no further than these brilliant takes on the best and cosiest home living rooms out there today; take a trip to cosy town and let Homify inspire you to turn your own space into a cosy, lavish den too.