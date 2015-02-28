Setting up a home bar

As most people will probably tell you, there are too many reasons for (and not enough against) having a fully functional bar in the comfort of your own household. Whether it’s a basic collection of fine scotches and a decanter in the corner, a sizeable liquor cabinet with serving station, or indeed a full blown corner with wooden bench, leather-rimmed stools, neon and awnings, having a bar in the home adds that extra little bit of spice and panache to an otherwise run of the mill domestic setting. (Some would argue that a bar is all you really need at all!). Space, however, is a crucial consideration, not to mention style—we aren’t all blessed with cavernous rumpus rooms or man-caves for a mixological makeover; and even if we have the space, it’s hard to know exactly what aesthetic to go for to ensure the new bar remains in keeping with existing interior motifs.
Thankfully, we’ve got some fantastic examples below on how to go about making the magic happen—take some pointers from these fab selections and get that in-home bar happening.
If you are thinking of creating a personal bar in your own home, you will want to make sure you have the space first. This example illustrates an expansive area within the home that has been converted into a home entertainment destination, however, you may not be fortunate to have this much space. If you are limited with the room you have, think outside the box and reorganise your living space. You may find you have an alcove or an unused home office space that could easily function as a separate area with a little refresh and renovation.
When your guests start arriving, you don’t want to be searching around for the bottle opener, fumbling and fussing about while everyone goes thirsty. Make sure you have the right equipment and a smart place to store it. If you have built in joinery or a spare drawer, ensure this is your go to spot for all of your drink making needs.
What would a home bar be without a pool table? Now obviously a pool table is a large and unwieldy piece of furniture to incorporate into your living space, but if you have the room, why not? You will find your friends and guests entertained for hours when you incorporate additional entertainment into your home bar space. Just remember, if you are thinking of purchasing a pool table, check the dimensions and speak to a professional to ensure you have enough room for, not only the table, but to allow playing it without a pool cue breaking the window or scratching the walls.
It’s all well and good to have nifty equipment and the drink-making nous of a spectacular mixologist, but if you don’t have anything to serve your magical drink within, the experience won’t seem nearly as wonderful. Invest in some stylish bar and drinkware, and watch your guests grin with glee as you pour a skilfully made Sazerac into an old-fashioned glass.
Last, but most certainly not least, the supplies—ensure you are well stocked and have all the necessary liqueurs, spirits, beers, schnapps and wines on hand and ready to go. If you have a good collection of wines in your home, make sure you are storing them correctly to avoid oxidisation and a spoiled investment. Now, we may not all have a wonderful cellar area as demonstrated above, but there are other nifty ways to store your wine. Invest in a wine fridge that you can keep next to your bar, it will chill your whites and preserve your reds, while looking professional and acting effectively and practically.
