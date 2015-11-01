Welcome nature into your home

Living in the city can be hard sometimes. At points we all yearn for the great outdoors; for the rolling fields and greenery that comes with a forest view. So why not try to bring it into your home? Whether living in the city centre or out in the most rural countryside, it's always nice to bring nature into your dwelling. So refresh your home and breathe in that fresh air.

There are so many ways to make your home feel more in tune with nature. Whether it's something as simple as adding floral patterns to your designs or choosing to build you own oak furniture, there is always an option to suit your home. Or you can use a more innovative design: for example, use eclectic hanging baskets in and around your house or paint a few walls with a wonderfully expansive mural.