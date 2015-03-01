Conservatories have their roots in Victorian England, they emerged as a popular way for citizens to enjoy their time surrounded by a garden during the colder winter months—fast forward several decades and wealthy upper-class Victorian families began building glass roomed attachments to their main homestead. From there a tradition and style emerged, with smaller homes building structures to enjoy throughout the year. These days a conservatory, or winter garden, is a space for multiple pursuits, it is a space for relaxation and contemplation, as well as a smart additional family room in which to entertain guests and host gatherings.

This week on Homify, we look at the benefit of conservatory dining spaces, how to create a space that is stylish, elegant, light-filled, and a room that can continue to be enjoyed throughout the year.