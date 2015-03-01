Conservatories have their roots in Victorian England, they emerged as a popular way for citizens to enjoy their time surrounded by a garden during the colder winter months—fast forward several decades and wealthy upper-class Victorian families began building glass roomed attachments to their main homestead. From there a tradition and style emerged, with smaller homes building structures to enjoy throughout the year. These days a conservatory, or winter garden, is a space for multiple pursuits, it is a space for relaxation and contemplation, as well as a smart additional family room in which to entertain guests and host gatherings.
This week on Homify, we look at the benefit of conservatory dining spaces, how to create a space that is stylish, elegant, light-filled, and a room that can continue to be enjoyed throughout the year.
This dining space has everything you could possibly want and more, conservatory windows lining the walls, elegant crystal chandelier atop an oversized dining table, and statement mid-century dining chairs. A faultless design, this space evokes a sense of opulence with a hint of ostentation. If you are looking to create something special within your own home, take some cues from this flashy yet stylish décor, and incorporate a dining setting that oozes flair, panache and elegant appeal.
Reminiscent of a big-top at the circus, this carnival-esque ceiling sets the stage for an impressive dining space. A bright green chandelier hangs atop a circular table with plush upholstered seating and enough majesty to create an extremely luxurious social experience. Add heritage styled furniture and glossy marble floors for that added hint of privilege and indulgence.
Although slightly more subdued that the previous two examples, this wonderfully smart and classic space infuses an instant sense of comfort and affluence into the room. The décor is tasteful and elegant with neutral tones highlighted by darker earthy hues. This is a space that is liveable, practical and classy, it exudes refinement whilst the statement light fittings add an extra hint of opulence and flair.
Rain, hail, snow or sun, this dining space utilises the wonderful garden beyond as a stunning and seasonally changing view. This conservatory blends the best elements of window and door design to create a space that is casual with a hint of magic and grace. Imagine dining here in the summertime, hidden away from the harsh rays, while eating a feast of fresh seafood and frosty aperitifs. Moreover, the space is ideal for those colder months, when it is too brisk to enjoy the outdoors, but the sun still streams in through the glass ceiling.
This space is not necessarily a conservatory, but includes atrium styled ceiling and wall space that brings maximum light inside, while protecting the diner from the elements and potentially cold or hot weather. To emulate this wonderfully chic design in your own domestic space, ensure you have a stylish circular dinner table, contemporary seating, and finish the look with statement light fittings that add to the light sunniness of the space.
Truly one of the largest and most opulent of all conservatories, this space is large enough to house several dining tables, yet the space keeps its ‘cool’ and evokes an unconcerned and casual atmosphere. Picture laying back on one of the oversized banana lounges and taking in the warm sunny rays in both the summer and winter. Furthermore, the space is dining table free, but instead leaves room in the centre of the living space for a casual intimate gathering that has the potential to adapt to any social situation.