Design ideas for small city gardens

In this day and age, with so many of us relegated to living life in the concrete jungle of the big city, it’s hard to find to time to connect with the natural world and reenergise from the hustle and bustle. Obviously, life in suburbia is a fine alternative to the inner city squeeze—or perhaps even a tree change to more idyllic climes where the hills run on for miles on end and the trees are lush and full. Alas, short of a full domestic overhaul, there’s only so much that can be done in the city—but that doesn’t mean you have to go without on a daily basis. These days, more and more urban dwellers are installing lush, fashionable gardens in even the most tiny of spaces in order to get their fill of biophilia.

Small city gardens are the way of the future—take a peek at the green thumb success of these neat metropolitan plant stations and let it inspire you to sort out a little something similar for your own apartment, townhouse or flat.