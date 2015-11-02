Create a relaxing reading nook

The Ultimate Luxury: having a designated and designed reading space in your home. There's something magical about having a room, or even just a charming nook, devoted to your treasured books. And having that space as a place where you can appreciate those books, where you can recline in a comfortable armchair and put your feet up, is an added bonus. So how to go about designing your perfect library space?

It's important so scale your library to the size of the space you have—we can't all have Beauty and the Beast sized libraries! Keep this in mind when choosing the area. Keep that space visualised while picking out your furniture as there's nothing worse than buying the perfect shelves and putting them up, only to discover they're inches too big. Comfort is also a really important thing in a reading space. You'll be spending hours in there tucked up with a good book over the winter months so make sure you'll be comfortable!