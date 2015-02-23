Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Restoring a 220 year old Scottish house

James Rippon James Rippon
The Apple House, Architects Scotland Ltd Architects Scotland Ltd Country style bars & clubs
Loading admin actions …

Restoration projects are some of our most favoured here at homify, as we love seeing old buildings full of history and character given the love and care they deserve. Buildings from the 1700s are a dime a dozen these days, which is why buildings this old have been 'listed' by government's to ensure they are preserved, and when renovated, are heavily scrutinised to ensure the original charm of the building is not lost.

The Apple House in Scotland is a B-listed building dating back to 1792, which found itself on the ’At Risk Register’ due to its state of near disrepair. With leaking roofs, and requiring reinstated gutters, windows, floors, and the entire interior, many would not be game to tackle such a mammoth project.

Architects Scotland Ltd were chosen by the new owners due to their portfolio of restoration projects. Today, the Apple House has been restored to its former glory, going from a derelict structure to a cosy and unique bridal suite, as part of a larger wedding and function venue.

The Apple House, Scotland

Elevation with Adjacent Service Lean-too Architects Scotland Ltd Country style bars & clubs Hotels
Architects Scotland Ltd

Elevation with Adjacent Service Lean-too

Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd

The state of the stone exterior was deceiving as to how bad the interior really was, with the Apple House on the At Risk Register before renovation. This is a list of historically significant, listed buildings in the UK that have been identified as being at risk of being lost forever due to neglect and decay.

Rebuilt lean-to

Oak Framed Lean-too Architects Scotland Ltd Rustic style conference centres Hotels
Architects Scotland Ltd

Oak Framed Lean-too

Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd

In the desire to have the Apple House retain its original form, this Oak lean-to was rebuilt. It now houses logs for the open fires of the house, and a small carport for a gold buggy that can be used to drive guests around the property.

Decaying interior

Prior Interior Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd

Prior Interior

Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd

Moving inside, you can seen the complete and utter mess the interior had become, since it became neglected in 2008. A total refurbishment was undertaken, with new floors, and re-pointed walls; as you can see, the state of the brickwork had become dire.

New bridal bedroom

Bridal Bedroom Architects Scotland Ltd Modern bars & clubs Hotels
Architects Scotland Ltd

Bridal Bedroom

Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd

The interior was reinstated to its former glory, with reference to old photos, and what remained. Here we see the first floor bridal bedroom and ensuite, which is completely unrecognisable from before work began. The walls have been painted with an effect resembling wallpaper, and new architraves and skirting installed, resembling the original elements of the walls and doors.

Before: The staircase

Prior Stair Tower Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd

Prior Stair Tower

Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd

The architects managed to save the old staircase, but obviously this too needed a lot of work to be safe for use once again.

After: The staircase

Stair Windows Architects Scotland Ltd Modern bars & clubs Hotels
Architects Scotland Ltd

Stair Windows

Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd

Now we can see the reinstated staircase, with sash and case windows that were also able to be saved to be used in the renovation.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

The new entrance area

The Apple House, Architects Scotland Ltd Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd

The Apple House

Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd

The entrance area to the building was once open, but has now been closed to offer a cosy entrance space to dry off and hang your coat before moving further into the house. Here, the original stone façade of what was once an outdoor area remains, with glass screens now enclosing the area.

The beautiful surrounds

Rear Elevation Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd

Rear Elevation

Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd
Architects Scotland Ltd

From the rear, you can see the beautiful grounds that surround the house, making up part of the new wedding and function venue. If you are looking for somewhere to get married soon, maybe somewhere as elegant and full of rich history as the Apple House would be perfect four your traditional wedding?

Want to see another great Scottish project? Then take a look at this stone home extension.

homify 360º: A contemporary coastal home
Would you like to stay here in the lead up to your wedding day? Let us know your thoughts on the project in the comments below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks