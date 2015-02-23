Restoring a 220 year old Scottish house

Restoration projects are some of our most favoured here at homify, as we love seeing old buildings full of history and character given the love and care they deserve. Buildings from the 1700s are a dime a dozen these days, which is why buildings this old have been 'listed' by government's to ensure they are preserved, and when renovated, are heavily scrutinised to ensure the original charm of the building is not lost.
The Apple House in Scotland is a B-listed building dating back to 1792, which found itself on the ’At Risk Register’ due to its state of near disrepair. With leaking roofs, and requiring reinstated gutters, windows, floors, and the entire interior, many would not be game to tackle such a mammoth project.
Architects Scotland Ltd were chosen by the new owners due to their portfolio of restoration projects. Today, the Apple House has been restored to its former glory, going from a derelict structure to a cosy and unique bridal suite, as part of a larger wedding and function venue.
The state of the stone exterior was deceiving as to how bad the interior really was, with the Apple House
on the
At Risk Register before renovation. This is a list of
historically significant, listed buildings in the UK that have been
identified as being at risk of being lost forever due to neglect and
decay.
In the desire to have the Apple House retain its original form, this Oak lean-to was rebuilt. It now houses logs for the open fires of the house, and a small carport for a gold buggy that can be used to drive guests around the property.
Moving inside, you can seen the complete and utter mess the interior had become, since it became neglected in 2008. A total refurbishment was undertaken, with new floors, and re-pointed walls; as you can see, the state of the brickwork had become dire.
The interior was reinstated to its former glory, with reference to old photos, and what remained. Here we see the first floor bridal bedroom and ensuite, which is completely unrecognisable from before work began. The walls have been painted with an effect resembling wallpaper, and new architraves and skirting installed, resembling the original elements of the walls and doors.
The architects managed to save the old staircase, but obviously this too needed a lot of work to be safe for use once again.
Now we can see the reinstated staircase, with sash and case windows that were also able to be saved to be used in the renovation.
The entrance area to the building was once open, but has now been closed to offer a cosy entrance space to dry off and hang your coat before moving further into the house. Here, the original stone façade of what was once an outdoor area remains, with glass screens now enclosing the area.
From the rear, you can see the beautiful grounds that surround the house, making up part of the new wedding and function venue. If you are looking for somewhere to get married soon, maybe somewhere as elegant and full of rich history as the Apple House would be perfect four your traditional wedding?
