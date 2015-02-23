Restoring a 220 year old Scottish house

Restoration projects are some of our most favoured here at homify, as we love seeing old buildings full of history and character given the love and care they deserve. Buildings from the 1700s are a dime a dozen these days, which is why buildings this old have been 'listed' by government's to ensure they are preserved, and when renovated, are heavily scrutinised to ensure the original charm of the building is not lost.

The Apple House in Scotland is a B-listed building dating back to 1792, which found itself on the ’At Risk Register’ due to its state of near disrepair. With leaking roofs, and requiring reinstated gutters, windows, floors, and the entire interior, many would not be game to tackle such a mammoth project.

Architects Scotland Ltd were chosen by the new owners due to their portfolio of restoration projects. Today, the Apple House has been restored to its former glory, going from a derelict structure to a cosy and unique bridal suite, as part of a larger wedding and function venue.