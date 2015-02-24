5 easy steps to feng shui your living room

We could all do with a little bit more peace and harmony in our lives, and the best place to start is at home. A tidy home is supposed to equal a tidy mind, so with a few changes to your living spaces, you could notice a positive effect on your mood and on your stress levels. This is the idea behind feng shui, an ancient practice believed to have originated in China over 6000 years ago. Feng shui is a term composed of two Chinese words: feng (wind) and shui (water). These two basic elements are seen as fundamental to all life, and supposedly carry positive energy called 'chi' which we can harness in our lives for a more rewarding and harmonious existence.

The practice of feng shui involves examining how all living things are part of a natural environment constantly in flux, and how energy flows through all of these living components. Theoretically, we can create better energy for ourselves through organising and decorating our homes in a particular way.

Today we're going to look at a few simple ways you can apply feng shui to your living room for a calm, happy home: