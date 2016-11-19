How a family built their dream home

Designed in the vein of a European country estate, this recently completed house is a fascinating fusion of traditional country aesthetic and modern home design comforts.
Boasting four bedrooms, three en suite bathrooms and a study over two generous levels, this is a domain that can comfortably accommodate a large household and any extra visitors. Looking past its generous proportions, there is something about the scheme, curated by META Architects, that sets it apart from its equally imposing neighbours.
About a year ago, the owners of this undeveloped property approached the team at META Architects with their idea for a new home. What they wanted was more than the typical country houses one sees dotted throughout the region. They wanted a home that was different.
Their idea, which was then refined by their architect, was for the home's exterior to posses the romantic aesthetic of a country home but with a modern twist.
From our perspective from the front driveway, we can see this country inspiration that shaped the exterior façade, such as the pitched windows and cantilevering roof lines. However, certain shapes, forms and the palette of materials marks this build as modern.
The architects aimed to encourage nature as an important part of the family’s lifestyle by incorporating alluring outdoor features within close proximity to the internal living spaces.
Seamless indoor-outdoor interplay has been utilised by the installation of modern patio doors, which link directly onto the raised timber deck. When these patio doors remain open, the internal living spaces and the timber deck look and feel like one unified space.
As we walk away from the main building via a curving pathway, we spot something in the distance: a swimming pool.
Very rarely is this pool left unused during the summer time since the whole family are avid swimmers. And as you would expect, friends and neighbours always seem to be popping over for a dip in the crystal clear waters.
As an added bonus, the pool can also be heated to cater for those who feel the chill during the colder months.
Though it may appear like standard timber from a distance, the external walls are covered by panels that are a blend of many timbers and plastics. This smart construction was chosen to achieve optimum thermal performance—an important consideration for a home as large as this.
Where there are no solid walls, there are double-glazed windows designed to minimise heat loss and maximise access to sunlight.
We've been provided with an overview regarding the size and layout of the ground-floor and its amenities. Located on the ground-floor are all the social spaces one would expect, such as the kitchen, living room and formal/informal dining areas.
Two of the home's four bedrooms are accommodated on the opposite corners of the plan, while a laundry and small WC are located nearby.
The adults of the household sleep upstairs inside the grand master bedroom, which comes complete with a 10 m² walk-in closet. Like the master, the guest bedroom shares a similarly large floor space, along with views out towards the garden.
An open-plan room beside the staircase has been designed as a child's/teenager's space.
Unfortunately, we've come to the conclusion of our tour of this grand country property. As a departing treat, we've been provided with a hand-drawn sketch sent from the architect.
