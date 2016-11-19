How a family built their dream home

Designed in the vein of a European country estate, this recently completed house is a fascinating fusion of traditional country aesthetic and modern home design comforts.

Boasting four bedrooms, three en suite bathrooms and a study over two generous levels, this is a domain that can comfortably accommodate a large household and any extra visitors. Looking past its generous proportions, there is something about the scheme, curated by META Architects, that sets it apart from its equally imposing neighbours.

Scroll down to discover all there is to know about this project.