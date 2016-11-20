Dated Lincoln home gets modern!

Extending your home can seem like an overwhelming task and so most people tend to put it off as long as possible. That is, until it's a choice between moving or renovating. The owners of this charming bungalow in Sutton-on-Sea were faced with that choice and decided that rather than enduring the upheaval of a move, they would invest in adding more space to the current home.

With the help of Jenny McIntee Architects, they were able to transform their small property into a home for now and the future. Just take a look at this extension project, in which a home office has been added to the existing build.

If they can do it, why can't you?