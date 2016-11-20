Dated Lincoln home gets modern!

Extending your home can seem like an overwhelming task and so most people tend to put it off as long as possible. That is, until it's a choice between moving or renovating. The owners of this charming bungalow in Sutton-on-Sea were faced with that choice and decided that rather than enduring the upheaval of a move, they would invest in adding more space to the current home.
With the help of Jenny McIntee Architects, they were able to transform their small property into a home for now and the future. Just take a look at this extension project, in which a home office has been added to the existing build.
If they can do it, why can't you?
It's often hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel when you're mid- extension or renovation, especially when you're faced with a sight such as this!
The garden has been all but demolished to make way for the drains for the new en suite. The existing drains needed to be re-routed around the extension, which was no easy task. Thankfully, the property didn't stay in such a frightening state for too long…
Turning our attention from the mess in the garden, the first glimmer of progress is in sight, and there's an indication of how the build will look once complete.
The wall plate and ceiling joists are being added and the extension is starting to take shape. The choice of bricks perfectly complement the original house so that the extension can blend in effortlessly. Giving form to a harmonious design was at the forefront of this project and it seems they're on track.
Here you can see how the extension roof has been cut and pitched on site in the traditional way, using rafters and ceiling joists. The extension is starting to look more and more like the vision the occupants had when they embarked on this journey, though there's still some way to go.
With a roof sheltering the build from the elements, it's clear that it won't be long before the extension is fully usable. The garden is still in need of some TLC, but all that is to come…
Finally, the extension is complete. It blends seamlessly with the rest of the house, and even adds to its charm. Solid construction? Check. Beautiful exterior? Check. Elegant garden area? Check!
If an extension is poorly thought out or constructed, it can have a huge impact on the home in terms of aesthetics and value. If you're planning enlisting the help of a specialist to build a home extension, be sure to do your research: ask for their credentials and take a thorough look over their portfolio.
You should also speak to previous clients if possible—taking all these measures should ensure you get an outcome as pleasing as this!
Up close we can see how the exterior now boasts immaculate paintwork and high-quality, double-glazed windows and doors. This will keep the home office comfortable and cosy during the colder months.
The door also leads out to a newly paved garden along with a grassy lawn. So, when the occupants get tired of their work, they can simply step outside and enjoy some fresh air and sunshine, or leave the door ajar to keep air circulating and boost their concentration.
This extension really is a great example of why you should always consider adding to your current home before putting your property up for sale.
If it's extra space you're after, but you don't want to leave the home you love, it's a great option which, with the right professionals by your side, can also be quick and convenient.
