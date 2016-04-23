homify 360º: Conversion Property, Kew

The ground and first floor of this large multi-occupancy house were combined to create two separate homes with three spacious bedrooms, generous living areas and attractive but low maintenance gardens. Located in the very desirable area of Kew, London the two separate properties have plenty to offer to potential occupants. There's even a self-contained one bedroom flat on the third floor, which can be rented for extra income.
It's certainly not hard to see why someone would want to live here: the exterior architecture is charming, the interiors modern and fresh and the garden is surprisingly big by London standards. On top of all that, there are good connections into the city centre—what more could you want? The transformation was completed by PAD Architects in partnership with their client, who has since made this house her home.
Let's take a look at what exactly they achieved with this project.
A fresh white and stone exterior are complemented by large floor-to-ceiling glass patio doors, which lead onto an easy-to-maintain patio area.
Ideal for summer barbecues and lazy brunches, the seating area is modern and understated and there's no fear of being cramped or short on space when the family come to visit. This property has a pleasantly surprising amount of outdoor space; the holy grail for families looking for their forever homes in the city.
The lush green garden has plenty of room for the kids to play or the dogs to explore and stretch their legs. There are no overly fussy features, which is in keeping with the minimalist interiors. The garden is practical and easy maintain, proving that sometimes the most traditional garden designs are the best.
The sleek and stylish kitchen is fitted with high-quality fixtures, including a state-of-the-art oven and a contemporary island for preparing food and grabbing a quick breakfast.
The reflective floors and neutral colour scheme create a clean, polished look without making the space look sterile. The flow between the kitchen and outdoor space helps keep the kitchen and dining area welcoming and vibrant, with hints of green providing a bold backdrop to the monochrome theme indoors.
You can really appreciate the ground floor's open plan layout in this image. The living areas occupy distinct sections but there is an easy flow between the kitchen and lounge. A consistent colour scheme and the use of the same materials and styles in the kitchen creates a balanced and and considered look.
The spotlights above the living room demarcate the space, keeping it separate from the kitchen without introducing interior walls. Dividing walls could block the natural light, which floods in from the skylight and patio doors, as well as making the ground floor a less sociable space.
As it stands, the space is functional and easy to navigate, as well having a calming effect due to the clean, crisp tones.
Here you can see how the kitchen and garden almost become one. The light grey paving slabs outside are a close match to the reflective floor tiles in the kitchen and even a section of the garden wall is painted the same shade of grey as the feature wall in the kitchen.
You could even go so as far to say that the brilliant white ceiling matches the sky but this could just be coincidence combined with typical British weather! The overall look is uniform and neat but little touches like the colourful prints on the wall and fresh flowers on the dining table add a splash of welcome colour.
Floating staircases are all the rage at the moment and are a common feature in every luxury contemporary house. The staircase is an important feature in a home and shouldn't be overlooked as a purely functional piece.
Make your staircase something to talk about and let it create a focal point in your hall and landing. This modern staircase combines glass and wood to stunning effect.
This cutting edge home wouldn't be complete without an ultra-modern bathroom. Creating usable, open space in every room was clearly a priority that informed the overall design. A huge walk-in rain shower steals the show in this wet room and we're convinced that getting ready for work in the morning really wouldn't be so bad with this stylish set up waiting for you.
The grey colour scheme from the ground floor continues and the brick pattern on the back wall brings the outdoors into the interior in an inventive and edgy way.
This has got to be the perfect place to store your finest wines for special occasions.
Adopting a more traditional design than the rest of the house, the rich tones and complete wood interiors have a touch of 50s smoking-room glamour, though the raw exposed beams add a modern industrial twist. It's certainly a special feature in this already impressive house. Just one more thing to wow the guests with!
