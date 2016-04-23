homify 360º: Conversion Property, Kew

The ground and first floor of this large multi-occupancy house were combined to create two separate homes with three spacious bedrooms, generous living areas and attractive but low maintenance gardens. Located in the very desirable area of Kew, London the two separate properties have plenty to offer to potential occupants. There's even a self-contained one bedroom flat on the third floor, which can be rented for extra income.

It's certainly not hard to see why someone would want to live here: the exterior architecture is charming, the interiors modern and fresh and the garden is surprisingly big by London standards. On top of all that, there are good connections into the city centre—what more could you want? The transformation was completed by PAD Architects in partnership with their client, who has since made this house her home.

Let's take a look at what exactly they achieved with this project.