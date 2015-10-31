Here we are for another of our Top 10 instalments and we are really excited by this one!

It's not a secret that capital cities can offer us some of the most amazing, breathtaking and innovative architecture out there, especially when space is at a premium and increasingly imaginative solutions are required. With this in mind, we are travelling to London to seek out some of the best houses in, and outside, London. And if you may be wondering what our criteria is, allow us to inform you!

More than just seeking a simple house in London, we look for properties that have shown great sensitivity to existing structures, out-of-the-box design for new ones and are, in general, something that you wouldn't see every day. We know that everybody's tastes are different but we aim to show you houses that will inspire and amaze you, regardless of if you would want to live in them yourself.

London, and its enticing collection of beautiful mansions and houses, is calling, so let's take a look at what it has to offer!



