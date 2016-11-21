A must-see British home conversion

With a special thanks to the pioneering individuals and architects out there, converted warehouses are proving to be hot properties on the UK housing market. While this may seem like old news to us now, it wasn’t always this way.
In years gone by, derelict warehouses were mainly snatched up by struggling artists, musicians or college dropouts as cheap and nasty accommodation. Years of innovation and an immense amount of youthful creativity has led to what we have today: sophisticated warehouse conversions.
The freshly converted warehouse featured in this Ideabook is one of the best from 2016 and simply must be seen!
If the owners of this warehouse were searching for experience, then they definitely made the right choice choosing Propia. The London-based firm have an impressive portfolio of residential projects, which includes countless conversion projects.
Following a tour of the then bare-bones warehouse and long discussions over coffee, the team had become particularly excited about being apart of the home renovation project.
To put the whole job into perspective, it's worth understanding what the space looked like before the team got to work. The pictures show pretty much all there is to see— large, cold and featureless rooms.
Wow! What an amazing change from the before photos.
Pictured is the main social core of this new warehouse flat. These double-height living zone retains the roof framework of the original warehouse, making for a striking visual effect.
Having been attracted to their industrial heritage and rustic appeal of this warehouse, the owners had hoped to retain original features in their future flat. The raw red brick walls were one of these must-keep features.
The by-product of the decision to keep the bricks exposed was that all electrical work had to be run using galvanised steel conduit. Now some might consider these an eye-sore, but the designers (and us included) feel they fit in perfectly with the style and should be embraced, not shunned.
Downstairs was split into a more private living space, with living room at the front, bathroom in the middle and bedroom at the back.
Each end of the space features a lightwell below the windows, allowing a remarkable amount of natural light into the rooms. This was enhanced by carefully selected lighting to complement the whitewashed brick walls and conduit they sit on.
The open-plan kitchen was undoubtedly centred around the vintage-inspired cooker and all its greatness. Solid beech worktops helped connect the brick walls with the more modern kitchen units. When filled with different items, the simple shelves look fabulous with rustic surroundings.
For those intrigued by the unique finish of the flooring, the timber was brushed to expose the grain and then stained grey with an oil finish.
Warehouses possess certain qualities that a conventional house just cannot rival, which is why we see so many new pads being created within the shells of these buildings.
The masses are slowly warming to the idea calling a former car garage, textile warehouse or even a brewery their home.
The style of the master bedroom is a slight departure from the industrial/rustic fusion we witnessed in the social core. Showing inspiration from Scandinavian influences, there is a genuine cosiness to this simply decorated room.
White-washed walls, timber furniture and a refined scheme keep things soft and neutral—perfect for a space of relaxation and rest.
Due to the size and shape of the planned master bedroom, there were concerns that the room would be lacking in terms of storage options. Chunky pieces, such as a wardrobe or a desk, were unsuitable for the space.
As a smart and attractive solution, the architects custom designed the wall unit that stands along the length of the rear wall. Clothing and other items are housed discreetly within drawers below, while books, picture frames and ornaments are displayed proudly along the top.
Task lighting then turns the whole unit into a beautiful bedroom feature.
Though the concept of converting a warehouse may seem like an overwhelming project to the inexperienced, this Ideabook proves it's quite straightforward with the right professional help.
The whole project was very successful for both Propia and their very happy clients. Excluding a break for Christmas, the job took just 10 weeks and is now happily occupied.
