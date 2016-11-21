A must-see British home conversion

With a special thanks to the pioneering individuals and architects out there, converted warehouses are proving to be hot properties on the UK housing market. While this may seem like old news to us now, it wasn’t always this way.

In years gone by, derelict warehouses were mainly snatched up by struggling artists, musicians or college dropouts as cheap and nasty accommodation. Years of innovation and an immense amount of youthful creativity has led to what we have today: sophisticated warehouse conversions.

The freshly converted warehouse featured in this Ideabook is one of the best from 2016 and simply must be seen!