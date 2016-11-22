A home inspired by the neighbours

After being thoroughly impressed by what he had seen at his neighbour's home, the owner of this terrace house felt compelled to contact the professionals responsible for the work. The Market Design & Build were more than happy to have discussions with him regarding his own home improvement project.

Outlined in the discussions was his ambition to completely refurbish the home with the aim of gaining a more spacious and contemporary setting. His vision included a side and rear extension, full loft conversion, as well as a refitting of the master and attached en suite.

See the end result by scrolling down!