A home inspired by the neighbours

After being thoroughly impressed by what he had seen at his neighbour's home, the owner of this terrace house felt compelled to contact the professionals responsible for the work. The Market Design & Build were more than happy to have discussions with him regarding his own home improvement project.
Outlined in the discussions was his ambition to completely refurbish the home with the aim of gaining a more spacious and contemporary setting. His vision included a side and rear extension, full loft conversion, as well as a refitting of the master and attached en suite.
Despite having a vast amount of work planned ahead, The Market Design & Build had a project time frame of only four months to fully complete the project. Blessed with better weather than expected, the team finished everything well within their tight schedule.
As you can see from the image above, the results are of the highest standard. The extension at the rear of the house appears completely modern with its crisp finishes and glamorous use of glass. A seamless interaction between indoor and outdoor spaces has been promoted using bi-folding doors.
The two-storey extension has transformed the interior setting in the best possible way. Yet to be fully furnished or decorated, we feel impressed by the vastness of the main social hub located on the ground-floor.
Given the vastness of the space, the selection and placement of any furniture must be spot on to create an intimate setting where the family would want to gather. There are portions within the room where we imagine the household assembles for cooking, dining and socialising.
The design also included an innovative custom-built wall (out of shot), which was constructed for the television area, allowing the family to watch their favourite programmes in a more communal area.
The newly fitted kitchen hosts one of the more spectacular features of the whole project. The skylight has added a sophistication to the build and boosted the amount of natural light entering the extension.
Kitchen cabinets and stone-top work surfaces run along edges of the room to allow a greater efficiency of space. As a bonus, which we're sure the owners appreciate, one can prepare meals and wash dishes with the pretty garden within sight.
With its incredible black-on-black colour scheme, the en suite bathroom has left us completely mesmerised by its striking beauty. Though this black-on-black trend has become more popular in recent times, this doesn't detract just how difficult it can be to pull off.
Look around the room and you can see that the floor, walls and ceiling are covered entirely by either black bathroom tiles or coated in a dark shade of colour. Ceramic units and metal fittings provide welcome contrast.
The small washroom shares a similar design outlook as the en suite seen previously. But since the dimensions of this room are considerably smaller than the en suite, it was a wise decision to opt for a brighter colour scheme to avoid any sense of being in a confined space.
In an unexpected move, blue-shaded strip-lighting has been installed around the edges of the mirror, making for a unique design statement within the room.
The owner and his partner were left overjoyed with the final results and they can now start enjoying this outstanding, innovative living space created by The Market Design & Build.
