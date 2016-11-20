Home maintenance tips less than £40

Like your Facebook newsfeed, Pinterest boards or Twitter timeline, our homify Top 5 aims to put all the things you like most in one place. Why search through our site for inspiration when you can get all the week's best ideas right here?
If this is your first time here, dear reader, let us explain: you click on the articles throughout the week, we round up the five most popular right here and call it our 'Top 5'. Pretty simple, huh? Well, life is already complicated enough so why not make things a little easier?
Top of the charts this week were our tricks that will make your small home look modern, admirably followed by some cheap and easy garden DIY projects. We'll also get you motivated to improve your living room, show you how you can upgrade your home without spending more than £40 before finishing with a look at 15 things all homeowners (should) do once a year.
So many great ideas and so little time… let's get to it!
Say what you will about space, but is feels great to have lots of it in your living quarters. But due to the population becoming more (or maybe Earth is just shrinking?), the lack of space is on just about everybody’s minds these days.
And with small space comes small homes, which can definitely present a challenge not only lifestyle-wise, but on a decorative level too. Those elegant sofas, those fantastic keepsakes you want everybody to admire – they can’t just hover in mid-air, which means it’s up to some clever planning to keep your storage- and display levels adequate, while also ensuring decent moving space for you and your family.
Which brings us to 12 modern tips to decorate smaller rooms without cutting the style factor. Let’s see what our options are…
Your garden is ripe for a little more development but don't panic if you consider yourself an amateur gardener or DIYer, as we've found some amazing and brilliantly basic projects for you to have a go at.
We really do mean that anyone, with any budget, can take these ideas on board and have a bash so, if you're keen to pass the time at the weekend by creating something cool for your garden, read on and get ready to plan some funky home improvement projects!
If you're always on the lookout for some quick and easy ways to make more of your home, this is going to be the article for you! We focused our attention on making your living room something worth talking about.
We looked at what the most talented interior designers are doing in a bid to get a better handle on the latest and greatest style tips. If you want to be lounging in luxury, click here and get inspired!
We love a bargain and when it can also make our homes look that bit better, it's a double win as far as we're concerned! That's why we devised 11 fabulous home improvement ideas, all of which will cost you under £40 and be simple enough for even the most inexperienced DIYer to tackle.
We've been paying attention to the best interior designers out there, making notes about what they do to significantly improve individual rooms and we think we've nailed some bargain versions for you here. Take a look and you can be the judge!
Being a homeowner can seem like something of a dark art, especially if you want to do it right and be as efficient as possible. However, once you've read this article, you'll be equipped with all the information you need to be a stand up example of a responsible property owner!
Nobody gives you a list of everything you should be doing each year in order to stay on top of house maintenance, so we did exactly that. The aim is to put your minds at rest and prevent you having to call out professionals unless you really need to.
Let's take at look at what you should be doing…