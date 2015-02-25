The 6 most popular kitchen styles

With a variety of kitchen styles to choose from, it can be hard to make the commitment to just one. A modern kitchen can look just as good as a classical kitchen, but the overall impression is completely different. When deciding which kitchen is going to be the best investment for you, there are a few things to take into consideration: the size of your kitchen, the interior style of the rest of your home, and of course, your budget. Any style can be achieved regardless of whether you have a small or big budget, but some features do cost more than others. It can be very apparent if you skimp on certain things, such as flooring and kitchen work tops, whereas it is possible to save money when it comes to smaller details. Ultimately, a stylish kitchen doesn't have to cost a fortune, and as one of the most used rooms in the home, it really is worthwhile paying it a lot of care and attention. To help you imagine what you could do to transform your own kitchen, here are the top 6 most popular kitchen styles, from modern to monochrome. Take a look: