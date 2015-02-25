The 6 most popular kitchen styles

With a variety of kitchen styles to choose from, it can be hard to make the commitment to just one. A modern kitchen can look just as good as a classical kitchen, but the overall impression is completely different. When deciding which kitchen is going to be the best investment for you, there are a few things to take into consideration: the size of your kitchen, the interior style of the rest of your home, and of course, your budget. Any style can be achieved regardless of whether you have a small or big budget, but some features do cost more than others. It can be very apparent if you skimp on certain things, such as flooring and kitchen work tops, whereas it is possible to save money when it comes to smaller details. Ultimately, a stylish kitchen doesn't have to cost a fortune, and as one of the most used rooms in the home, it really is worthwhile paying it a lot of care and attention. To help you imagine what you could do to transform your own kitchen, here are the top 6 most popular kitchen styles, from modern to monochrome. Take a look:
This kitchen from Hampstead Design Hub incorporates a number of conventional elements of modern design. The white walls provide a clean, fresh backdrop for the sleek matte black-grey cabinets. Black is common in modern kitchens, as not only is it practical for not showing up marks, but it also looks sophisticated without being showy. A polished wooden floor is a great way to introduce a warm tone to a modern kitchen, and it is also a hard-wearing option that will last for many years to come.
A modern kitchen should have at least a few fun mod cons that make life that little bit easier. Treat yourself to a coffee machine and an ice dispenser, splash out on some good quality appliances, and consider installing speakers so that you can plug your phone or iPod in and enjoy your favourite music in surround sound as you cook up a storm.
A country kitchen is defined by traditional features such as exposed wooden beams, shabby chic or traditional French style cabinets, and homely, vintage-style finishing touches. An AGA cooker is another staple of a country kitchen, which should be cosy and functional. The focus in a country style kitchen is cooking, baking, and feeding the family, so investing in a good oven and hob is essential.
Once you've selected your cooker, chosen your work tops, which would usually be a treated oak, and decided on slate or wooden flooring, you can think about the little details. An antique or antique style clock, floral printed tea towels, and a classic vase of fresh flowers, are all easy ways to nail the look.
Some may still be a bit wary of the industrial style at home, but there really is no reason to be. The style incorporates elements you would see in a warehouse or commercial building, but these features are mixed with practical, domestic designs for a balanced look. For example, vintage and French designs have crept in for an overall softer impression.
Exposed brick walls are a great starting point for an industrial style kitchen. Offset the harsh effect of the wall with glossy work surfaces, and opt for a fresh white colour palette as it's important to make the space as light as possible. Utilise natural light—if you have original windows in your property, fantastic. If not, keep the industrial theme by leaving the windows bare, free of blinds or curtains. When it comes to lighting options, there are a wide selection suitable for an industrial style kitchen. Hanging lights, as you can see here, particularly minimalistic designs in copper, are bang on trend and would be the perfect addition to finish of the look.
A classical kitchen is all about timeless beauty. A neutral colour scheme, with muted greys and medium to light shades of beige and cream, create a luxurious and elegant effect. Everything is ordered and neat, and the line of vision is uninterrupted. It is now common in most kitchens to have an island in the centre of the room, whether your kitchen is classical or modern. In this stunning kitchen from LWK Kitchens, the island has a light gloss lacquer finish and grey storage section to match the cabinets. A wine rack has been built into the side of the kitchen island, and a glass panel reveals the glassware stored in the overhead cabinets. However, most kitchen appliances are hidden away in the clever storage solutions that have been implemented. Classical doesn't mean behind the times: modern storage options or appliances make an appearance in every contemporary kitchen.
This wonderful rustic kitchen is actually part of a restored Farmhouse in rural Wales. The beams are original to the property, and the uneven textured walls give character to this quirky kitchen. Hackett Holland have restored the whole house to reflect the original design as accurately as possible: the stove even burns locally grown timber.
You might not have an 18th century Farmhouse, but you can still create a rustic style kitchen in your home. Second hand furniture, wooden dining tables and original exposed floors are key elements to incorporate. Choose vintage style light fixtures and accessories, but avoid anything retro if you want an authentic look.
Last but not least is the monochrome kitchen. An all-white palate is becoming more and more common, and is often found in either modern or country style kitchens. White walls, fixtures, and fittings reflect light and make the room appear larger, as well as creating an impression of height. Though a white kitchen may require a bit more cleaning and polishing, the luxurious look is worth it. A white kitchen does run the risk of looking a little sterile if not executed properly, so don't forget various light sources to add a warm glow, and a few personal touches for a splash of colour and individual character.
