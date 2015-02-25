How to declutter your home

No matter how tidy we are, or how hard we try, clutter seems to creep into our homes. Clutter is inevitable, and it is more of a matter of managing clutter the best you can, rather than aiming for a completely clutter-free home. Tackling the issue of clutter can seem a daunting and overwhelming task, so as the old saying goes, break a big task down into smaller, more manageable parts. By taking just 10 minutes out of your day for one month, you will no doubt notice the impact you have made. The key is to tackle one room at a time, and celebrate your success. To take control of clutter, rather than letting it take control you, here are 5 easy tips to help you get started, 10 minutes at a time.
Starting one area at a time, the kitchen work top is a great place to start. When you come home from work, when kids return from school, or when visitors arrive, the kitchen work top often becomes a dumping ground for mail, bags, keys, hats, groceries, and everything else it seems. Start by getting rid of everything, and declaring this your no clutter zone from now on. Unused appliances sitting on your work tops? Hide them away. Chopping boards floating around? Find them a home. These simple steps go a long way. The following day, expand your decluttered zone further into other parts of the house; you might be surprised at how effective this simple technique can be.
The next day, why not try expanding your no clutter zone to your pantry? These can easily become a mess, and should be paid attention come time for spring cleaning. To help you keep it tidy and organised, use baskets and containers to compartmentalise items, and labels these containers so you know what goes where next time you shop. Spices often get lost in the depths of a pantry, so it might be wise to label these, too. The following day, give your fridge and freezer the same treatment, and throw out any food that is out of date.
Bills, documents and any other papers cause a lot of clutter, so if you haven't got a filing system in place already, now is the time to start. There is nothing more frustrating than trying to find an important document at the last minute, so save yourself the headache and begin organising; you will thank yourself later. If you want to avoid diving into your filing system often, why not open mail as soon as possible, and deal with it straight away?
If your a serial shopper, you know all too well how fast a dressing room can fill up. A guy named Peter Walsh came up with it, and Oprah made it famous. It's a way to help you identify the items of clothing you don't wear, and the ones you do. By hanging all your coat hangers in one direction, and then reversing the direction they hang once the piece of clothing has been worn, over time you will recognise what you wear, and those items you neglect. After 6 months, why not give those unworn items to charity?
Any habit begins at home, and being tidy and organised is no different. Teach your children tidy habits, and to clean up after themselves. Encourage them from a young age to put their toys away, and to make their bed. By teaching good habits from a young age, you are helping them to become more organised and less likely to want to live in a cluttered home in the future. The best way to do this is to lead by example, so if you are going to encourage being tidy, make sure you are showing them you are tidy, too.
