How to declutter your home

Any habit begins at home, and being tidy and organised is no different. Teach your children tidy habits, and to clean up after themselves. Encourage them from a young age to put their toys away, and to make their bed. By teaching good habits from a young age, you are helping them to become more organised and less likely to want to live in a cluttered home in the future. The best way to do this is to lead by example, so if you are going to encourage being tidy, make sure you are showing them you are tidy, too.

Want to find out more handy tips for around the home? Then take a look at these 7 smart storage solutions.