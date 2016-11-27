Which type of clutterer are you?

They walk among us on the street; you have definitely sat next to one in a cinema or on the train; you may have even invited one into your home. Chances are also very well that (gasp) you are one!

Clutterers or hoarders may sound ominous, but the real problem is not what they can do to you, but rather what they are doing to themselves – and their homes. Some cling on to elements for fear that they may need them later; others because they feel it adds purpose to their lives. And if you can’t bear to part with that toaster manual you bought two years ago, then you definitely know what we're talking about.

Most people with a clutter problem fall into one of five categories – and we have them right here. So, scroll on, discover which type you are (if any), and what you can do about it to save both your sanity and your living space.