​What are the worst things you can do to a small room?

The space age is finally here, although it rather seems to be the “age of less space”. Yes, cluttered areas and limited legroom are everyday occurrences for most of us, which means some clever planning in terms of décor and home design if picking up a sledgehammer and losing a few walls is not a possibility.

But hold on before you buy just anything – are there any tricks that you can opt for to make a small room seem bigger? More importantly, could there be design mistakes we've been overlooking all this time that are making small spaces even smaller?

Indeed there are! And these are the eight no-no blunders you cannot afford to make when it comes to styling up a small room.