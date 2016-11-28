​What are the worst things you can do to a small room?

The space age is finally here, although it rather seems to be the “age of less space”. Yes, cluttered areas and limited legroom are everyday occurrences for most of us, which means some clever planning in terms of décor and home design if picking up a sledgehammer and losing a few walls is not a possibility.
But hold on before you buy just anything – are there any tricks that you can opt for to make a small room seem bigger? More importantly, could there be design mistakes we've been overlooking all this time that are making small spaces even smaller?
Indeed there are! And these are the eight no-no blunders you cannot afford to make when it comes to styling up a small room.
Light-toned floors and walls automatically give the illusion of more space. Rather save those dark and daring colours for the bigger rooms.
Instead, put a large-scale printed fabric or wallpaper on the walls – even the ceiling. It’s much easier, safer, and less expensive to be dramatic and a tiny space than a large one.
Besides, a bold print can make a smaller, less-used room an exciting space to spend time in.
A large piece of furniture can actually make a small space feel larger, as long as it’s selected and placed carefully. For example, a tall cabinet placed in the appropriate spot of a room with tall ceilings can draw all eyes upwards, letting people focus on the vertical space instead of the limited footprint of the room.
Just make sure every piece you bring in has a purpose and complements the space.
Before laying down so much as a rug, decide what needs to happen in that room. Then, divide the space into task-oriented zones (working, dining, sleeping, relaxing, etc.).
Think in halves, quarters, or even on the diagonal and assign a function to each area.
Darker tones and a few large-scale furniture pieces can actually give a room a larger and more luxurious feel – if the appropriate lighting and accessories are used.
That small room may be too tiny to be an effective dining room, but how about turning it into something else?
An informal little office? An art studio? How about dragging in a medium-sized bookcase and comfortable wingback chair and calling it your reading nook?
No need to go too clinical in your quest for visual spaciousness. Light creams, stone greys, and pastels can be just as effective in making that small space seem more airy and open.
Furniture made in the correct width, height and depth for the scale of a room (especially a small one) is quite crucial. You don’t want to cramp that space with too-big pieces.
For really tiny rooms, try and avoid anything over 90 cm deep.
