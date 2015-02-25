homify 360º: Sam's Creek, New York

This contemporary build in New York, designed by Bates Masi Architects, has been designed to allow for multiple activities to take place in the home without interruption. This request came from the clients, one of which is the owner of a PR company with a busy lifestyle. This home had to offer the ability to perform multiple tasks and allow for a balanced and productive use of time outside of the office. A dinner party had to run smoothly whilst children could play and be entertained nearby, and guests had to be able to come and go as they pleased without fear of disturbing the family. This is what Bates Masi Architects have achieved with this original and well thought out design. The open plan allows for everyone to interact and feel more connected, whilst the dividing walls create distinct spaces that are not completely closed off. It's time to take a closer look at the intricacies of this stylish home which facilitates the owners' full and fast paced lives.