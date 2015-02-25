homify 360º: Sam's Creek, New York

This contemporary build in New York, designed by Bates Masi Architects, has been designed to allow for multiple activities to take place in the home without interruption. This request came from the clients, one of which is the owner of a PR company with a busy lifestyle. This home had to offer the ability to perform multiple tasks and allow for a balanced and productive use of time outside of the office. A dinner party had to run smoothly whilst children could play and be entertained nearby, and guests had to be able to come and go as they pleased without fear of disturbing the family. This is what Bates Masi Architects have achieved with this original and well thought out design. The open plan allows for everyone to interact and feel more connected, whilst the dividing walls create distinct spaces that are not completely closed off. It's time to take a closer look at the intricacies of this stylish home which facilitates the owners' full and fast paced lives.
The house is divided into open-ended box sections, each with large windows allowing for a view through the entire home and to the landscape beyond. It might seem like there is a lack of privacy, but the mahogany boards you can see have been strategically placed to prevent neighbours seeing into the home. The large windows provide a stunning view and tonnes of light. The overall impression of the exterior architecture is visually interesting; each section of the home has been modified in relation to the unique interior systems, which include independent audio, visual and climate control. Some sections are taller and wider than others which offers some aesthetic diversity.
On a bright, sunny day like this, everyone wishes for an outdoor pool. This modern and understated addition to the garden subtly blend in to the grounds, which are practical and low maintenance in accordance with the occupants busy lifestyles.
With a limited material palette, travertine is used as flooring for the terraces and as cladding on sections of the open-ended boxes.
The wooden exterior has a hint of the traditional hunting lodge to it, but in the context of the open plan layout and modern décor it looks fresh and contemporary. An unusual chandelier hangs above the long dining table, which has metal interlinking squares for support, and is teamed with quirky opaque chairs and a bench. This impressive area is perfect for entertaining guests and whiling away the hours over good food and fine wine.
The floor to ceiling wooden panels continue throughout the entire home, and the cabinet doors in the kitchen are an exact match. The practical layout allows for access either side of the kitchen work station, and the room provides plenty of space to move about freely when cooking and socialising.
This could be a photo of an exclusive hotel breakfast bar, but it's another part of the extensive kitchen and dining area. The embedded work tops with clever storage underneath appear to be surrounded by marble, adding to the luxurious feel on the ground floor. The white and cream palette provides a refreshing contrast with the dark, rich tones of the wooden panels. The slate coloured backs of the chairs also break up the interior scheme to create depth and variety.
The sitting room is relatively small compared to the dining and kitchen area, but it is always better to create an intimate and cosy space in the sitting room, particularly in such a big, open plan home. The blue-grey sofas are extremely inviting, and considering there is a bar packed with top quality spirits just opposite, it seems this is the perfect spot to enjoy a Saturday night with friends.
The dividing structure that separates the lounge and dining area wouldn't look out of place at an art exhibition. Adding a hint of Industrial chic to the room, the interior lighting gives it a warm yellow glow that filters out through the slats, illuminating the ground floor.
The bedroom is regal and modern, with only minimal furnishings and very little variation in colour and material. As we've seen in the previous room, wooden panels are all encompassing, creating a seemingly contained space. The bedroom is a place of relaxation and tranquillity, and the interiors should reflect this. The white bed covers and white frame on the back wall add a fresh lift to the dark tones, and the hint of gold in the cushions and decorations are the perfect finishing touches.
The bathroom is simple and beautiful, with a deep modern tub taking centre stage. All the essentials are at hand, so you can just lay back and relax. The frosted panels let in plenty of light without compromising privacy. As you would expect by now, the wooden floor and ceiling are present in this room as well, but the kooky patterned wallpaper gives a different dimension that really brings this room to life.
