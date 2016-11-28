What's the trick to furnishing my home from scratch?

Whether you’re about to move into an unfurnished flat, or beginning the process of decorating your newly-built dream home, some changes are in store for your very near future. You will be entering a clean space and transforming it into something practical and aesthetically pleasing – and that, like everything else in life, involves a bit of planning.

It doesn’t really matter if you can’t wait to tackle this home furnishing project by yourself, or have called up the help of a professional interior designer—there are certain elements to take into consideration. Abiding by these steps is certain make the whole moving process much easier, and also more fun!

Let’s see what they are…